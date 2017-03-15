Westmoreland athletes of the week: Latrobe's Greg Ferri, GCC's Haley Moore

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gregory ‘Cole' Ferri

School: Latrobe

Sport: Hockey

Class: Freshman

Claim to fame: Ferri scored two third-period goals to lead Latrobe to a 6-3 win over Moon in the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup first round March 9. Ferri added the primary assist on J.T. Schimizzi's game-winning goal in a 5-4 win over Mars in the play-in round on March 6. Ferri also had a goal as Latrobe beat Quaker Valley, 6-3, in the semifinals Tuesday.

“This past week was really exciting for me since I'm a freshman and I'm in my first varsity playoffs. It's a really fun time having a good time with the boys,” Ferri said.

How did it feel to upset Moon, the top-seed in Class AA?

Whenever we played Moon the first time, I wasn't there since I was with my travel team. Going into last week's game, I knew this was a big game. I knew we had a chance to beat them even though they are the first seed. We were really focused before the game and had a good warm up.

What was the key to the strong third period?

Never give up. We have had this problem in a lot of the games this year. We have been down in the third period, but we work hard and never give up. We usually come back and rally to beat them.

What is it like to play alongside J.T. Schimizzi?

It's amazing. The chemistry we have built this year is great. I sometimes don't need to look where I'm passing it. I just know where he is.

How do you think you have progressed through the season?

I think I have progressed a lot from the very first varsity game. I was pretty nervous in my first game. I wanted to make a good impression on the coach. I got my first goal in my first game. I feel like I built a lot of chemistry with the boys. I think it has helped me out a lot. It feels good to be out on the ice with them because I love all these guys.

Who is your favorite hockey player?

Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid. They are just skilled hockey players. I always look up drills with them on stick-handling and other stuff.

Haley Moore

School: Greensburg Central Catholic

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Moore scored 17 points to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (19-6) to a 43-24 win over McConnellsburg in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Pitt-Johnstown on Friday.

“I think we learned from our last game in the WPIAL playoffs; we had too slow of a start and you can't have that happen. We have been working on getting out faster on teams and play our speed,” Moore said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I'm not sure yet. I plan on playing volleyball. I'm looking at Seton Hill, Westminster and Shippensburg. I'm looking to join the physician's assistant program or I might major in either biology or psychology. There is a lot to think about it.

What did you learn from the loss to Vincentian Academy in the WPIAL playoffs?

I think it's good for every team to have that type of loss. We have to tighten up our defense. You don't have to always have a great night shooting. But if you have a good night on defense and OK day shooting, no one will beat you.

What has been your favorite moment of the season?

We had a couple good games. We had a fun night against Fox Chapel, senior night against Jeannette and the playoff game against Brentwood.

What is the best adjective(s) to describe your style of play?

Aggressive and fast. The reason why I like basketball is because it's an aggressive sport and a contact sport. I just like to get in there and mix it up. I enjoy running a lot.

What is the best piece of advice someone has given you?

My dad told me after practice one day that every practice you get better or you get worse so I try to think about that and use it every day.

— Andrew John