Other High School Sports

Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Canon-McMillan's Brendan Furman, Winchester Thurston's Ayanna Townsend

Alex Oltmanns | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Canon-McMillan’s Brendan Furman reacts after beating Kiski Area’s Isaac Reid in the PIAA Class AAA 285lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. Furman won by a decision 5-3.
Jason Bridge | Tribune-Review
Winchester Thurston's Ayanna Townsend (22) grabs a rebound late in the game against Riverview during their PIAA Class A playoff play-in game at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School in Cranberry on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.

Brendan Furman

School: Canon-McMillan

Class: Senior

Sport: Wrestling

Claim to fame: Furman defeated Kiski Area's Isaac Reid, 5-3, to win the PIAA Class AAA heavyweight championship Saturday in Hershey. Furman also claimed top honors at the nationally-renowned Powerade Wrestling Classic earlier this season. He will continue his wrestling career next year at Cornell University.

What was it like to win the PIAA title?

It didn't really hit me right after the match. It kind of hit me when I was walking away, that I'm a champ. Right away, I just got my hand raised and then it was something I'd never felt before, because that was my first time going up to states. … It was a feeling like no other.

Has this been a dream season for you?

I can't say it's something I've dreamed about since I was a little boy, because I didn't start wrestling until I was in seventh grade. But ever since I was in seventh grade and I saw the powerhouse that Canon-Mac High School was, that's what I aspired to be. And it feels great to finally have my name up on the wall with all the other guys.

How did you get started wrestling in middle school?

My mom said, ever since I was young, no matter what I had to do, I had to play a sport. So winter sports rolled around, and I said I'd probably pick up wrestling. The first year I was God awful. I was 0-10, I got pinned 10 times that year. None of my matches left the first period.

What are your strengths on the mat?

One of the big strengths is my conditioning. Being able to go the full six minutes, it's huge. Against other heavyweights that maybe tire out after the second period … that's when I get my second wind, and that's when I'm able to get the takedown if it's a tight match.

What's your favorite class?

Anatomy, I have a good teacher for anatomy, and I like the material. I don't really see myself being a doctor, but I find it interesting. I like the way it's taught.

Ayanna Townsend

School: Winchester Thurston

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Townsend scored 22 points in Winchester Thurston's PIAA Class A first-round win over Northern Potter on Saturday. Coming off their first WPIAL title in program history, the Bears (22-1) will face District 6 runner-up Juniata Valley on Thursday. Townsend will travel to Italy this summer as a member of the Adidas U.S. Select Team.

What was it like to be a part of the program's first WPIAL title?

It was cool, it was actually more than cool. A lot of our fans were there, a lot of students were there and I was just happy that we all got to make history together.

What will your team need to do in order to keep advancing in states?

We're working on a lot of defense. We're trying to emphasize it more, because the team we're playing (Juniata Valley) is mostly guards, so that means they're going to be quicker than normal. We have to move our feet instead of reach and make sure they don't get to the hoop easily.

What are you most excited about in your upcoming trip to Italy?

I've never been out of the country, so I guess the experience itself. Also, I want to see how other people in different regions and countries play basketball.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I paint and I draw sometimes. I work on little art projects in the art room at school. Other than that, I usually do homework.

What's your favorite class?

I'm taking a class called research science; it's a project-based class and you and another classmate, you get into a group and basically invent or innovate something. … We're making a new way to do rehabilitation on people who suffer ACL injuries.

— Alex Oltmanns

