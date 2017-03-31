Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

North Allegheny rower Chadwick picks Duquesne

Karen Kadilak | Friday, March 31, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
North Allegheny rower Emily Chadwick is a Duquesne recruit.
Submitted
North Allegheny rower Emily Chadwick is a Duquesne recruit.

Updated 2 hours ago

North Allegheny senior Emily Chadwick looked like college rowing material to Tigers rowing coach Daniel Jefferies the first time he saw her three years ago.

Chadwick, 18, of Franklin Park recently signed a letter of intent to the Duquesne women's team for the 2017-18 season.

“Emily has an amazing understanding of the sport for her age,” Jefferies said. “I have no doubt she will be a strong asset for Duquesne.”

Chadwick, who is 5-foot-10, earned three gold medals in the women's junior single and double sculls and women's open quadruple sculls events at the Head of the Cuyahoga Regatta in Cleveland earlier this season.

As a sophomore, she was in a 4+ that came in first at the 2015 Midwest Scholastic Rowing Championship. The boat made it to the semifinals of the Scholastic Rowing Association of America National Championship Regatta.

She hopes to place at regionals and qualify for nationals again this spring.

Duquesne coach Joe Setting likes Chadwick's unselfish attitude and expects her to grow into a leader for the Dukes, who were fourth at the Atlantic 10 Conference championship last season.

“She's (a) consummate team player,” he said.

Chadwick said one of her most meaningful experiences was earning her first career goal medal on a novice eight at the 2014 Head of the Ohio Regatta in downtown Pittsburgh.

There is a lot she wants to accomplish with the Dukes.

“My goals are to learn, row and have fun,” she said. “I am looking forward to receiving a great education, being part of a great rowing team, learning to row and compete at a higher level and making wonderful, lifelong friends.”

Chadwick also considered Bucknell, Lehigh and James Madison. She plans to study forensic science and law and is considering a career in DNA analysis or forensic pathology.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.