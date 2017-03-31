North Allegheny rower Chadwick picks Duquesne

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Allegheny senior Emily Chadwick looked like college rowing material to Tigers rowing coach Daniel Jefferies the first time he saw her three years ago.

Chadwick, 18, of Franklin Park recently signed a letter of intent to the Duquesne women's team for the 2017-18 season.

“Emily has an amazing understanding of the sport for her age,” Jefferies said. “I have no doubt she will be a strong asset for Duquesne.”

Chadwick, who is 5-foot-10, earned three gold medals in the women's junior single and double sculls and women's open quadruple sculls events at the Head of the Cuyahoga Regatta in Cleveland earlier this season.

As a sophomore, she was in a 4+ that came in first at the 2015 Midwest Scholastic Rowing Championship. The boat made it to the semifinals of the Scholastic Rowing Association of America National Championship Regatta.

She hopes to place at regionals and qualify for nationals again this spring.

Duquesne coach Joe Setting likes Chadwick's unselfish attitude and expects her to grow into a leader for the Dukes, who were fourth at the Atlantic 10 Conference championship last season.

“She's (a) consummate team player,” he said.

Chadwick said one of her most meaningful experiences was earning her first career goal medal on a novice eight at the 2014 Head of the Ohio Regatta in downtown Pittsburgh.

There is a lot she wants to accomplish with the Dukes.

“My goals are to learn, row and have fun,” she said. “I am looking forward to receiving a great education, being part of a great rowing team, learning to row and compete at a higher level and making wonderful, lifelong friends.”

Chadwick also considered Bucknell, Lehigh and James Madison. She plans to study forensic science and law and is considering a career in DNA analysis or forensic pathology.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.