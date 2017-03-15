Parent's complaint led to charges against Cal (Pa.) assistant coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A parent's complaint to police in Allegheny County led to charges against a Cal (Pa.) assistant football coach who allegedly sent sexual messages to two teenage boys via Snapchat.

Patrick Onesko, 27, of East Millsboro, Fayette County, was charged this week in South Fayette with two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor.

Onesko was a part-time assistant football coach at the university and a former South Fayette football coach. Cal suspended him without pay after officials there learned of the complaints, said spokeswoman Christine Kindl.

Both alleged victims are 15 years old.

Officer Markus Buchanan said the investigation started Feb. 6 after one of the boys' parents came to the station and said Onesko had sent instant messages to the boys asking for photos of their body parts and suggesting sexual activity, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday with South Fayette District Judge Maureen McGraw-Desmet.

Onesko also is charged with two counts of corruption of minors and criminal solicitation of a person under age 16.

Police said they contacted the mother of a second alleged victim mentioned in a message.

In one message, Onesko claimed to have coached or scouted the boys in the past and identified himself as “Coach O,” according to the affidavit.

Police said they filed the charges after obtaining Onesko's cellphone and computer records through a search warrant.

Onesko was hired at Cal in March 2016 and before that served as a volunteer coach, Kindl said.

“We hold our employees to very high standards and take these matters very seriously. We are cooperating with police,” Kindl said.

Onesko was an assistant football coach at South Fayette from August 2009 through November 2014, district superintendent Bille Rondinelli said.

“For a limited time, Mr. Onesko also student-taught in the district,” she said in an email to parents Tuesday. “While we have spoken to police this afternoon, we have little information at this time regarding the police investigation.”

Onesko reportedly was out of town and police expect him to turn himself in when he returns.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com