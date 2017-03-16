Hempfield bowlers aim for state titles

In an effort to honor his Hempfield bowling teams' impressive finishes at the Western Pennsylvania Regional Championships at Princess Lanes last weekend, where the boys took first place and the girls came in second, coach Rich Gockel treated his bowlers to dinner.

In order to keep the mood light and easy, before his bowlers head to the state tournament Friday and Saturday in Ephrata, Gockel said he did his best to embarrass his team at the Red Robin in Greensburg.

“I get up in front of the whole restaurant and embarrass them by announcing them as the first- and second-place finishers at regionals. They're expecting me to do something crazy or stupid, depending on which kid you talk to. So, I try to keep them loose,” Gockel said.

“The restaurant gave them a little ovation.”

Both teams earned the ovation, as the boys followed up their second consecutive WPIBL title with a score of 1,148 in the regional event where Josh Marks, Brady Stiffler, Jesse Janick, Jerome Konieczka, Ethan Hayden, Luke Vukovich and Josh Bittner combined to take first place.

The girls team, which also won a WPIBL championship, earned its second-place finish behind the efforts of Kaylee Daniska, Taylor Falbo, Rachel Marks, Caity Wineman, Ashton Altman, Teresa Dube, Abby Marianna and Ashley Walker.

Both teams will look to improve on their finish in last year's state event, where the girls took second and the boys third.

“I would say they have a pretty good shot at finishing highly in states, both of them,” Gockel said. “They've put in a lot of time and a lot of practice so we feel good about where we're at.”

Boys teams from Norwin and Franklin Regional and the Greensburg Salem girls also qualified.

In addition to the team competition, Marks was one of 12 boys from the West Region to qualify for the individual state championship; Daniska and Altman finished first and sixth, respectively, at regionals to qualify for the girls state tournament.

Marks led the WPIBL Southeast Division with an average of 201.67. In the girls Southeast Division, Altman had the second-highest average at 193.39 with Daniska right behind her in third at 191.68.

For both the boys and girls competitions, 24 bowlers will vie for state titles. The top four finishers advance to the stepladder playoffs.

“Kaylee and Ashton have been great for us all year, and I wouldn't be surprised to see them take a very high place at states,” Gockel said. “I think Josh looks good to place highly, as well. As long as he keeps everything under control, he should have no problem making it to the finals of states.”

Norwin's Noah Turek and Greensburg Salem's Gianna Brant and Kyra Shrum also will compete in the singles event.

