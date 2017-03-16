High school scores, schedules for March 16, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA tournament
Class 6A
Second round
Thursday's results
Archbishop Ryan 71, Central Dauphin East 66
Butler 53, State College 50 (OT)
Carlisle 85, Abraham Lincoln 69
Emmaus 64, Harrisburg 61
Hempfield 49, Williamsport 45
Pine-Richland 58, Allderdice 47
Reading 62, Perkiomen Valley 52
Friday's schedule
Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-3, 24-5) vs. Pocono Mountain West (11-1, 23-4) at Freedom HS, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Second round
Thursday's results
Archbishop Wood 80, Mechanicsburg 56
Chester 61, Hershey 51
Mars 72, Erie Cathedral Prep 61
Meadville 80, Franklin Regional 64
Northeastern York 61, Upper Merion 40
Radnor Archbishop Carroll 77, Palmyra 41
Friday's schedule
Abington Heights (2-1, 23-3) vs. Martin Luther King (12-2, 21-9) at Parkland HS, Allentown, 8 p.m.; East Stroudsburg North (11-1, 18-10) vs. Spring Grove (3-4, 21-8) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Second round
Thursday's results
Erie Strong Vincent 71, Beaver Falls 48
Middletown 59, Johnstown 53
New Castle 62, McGuffey 36
Quaker Valley 64, Grove City 42
Universal Audenried 85, Berks Catholic 57
Friday's schedule
West Philadelphia (12-4, 14-9) vs. Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial (2-2, 19-7) at Bethlehem Liberty HS, 5 p.m.; Conwell-Egan (12-2, 10-14) vs. Nanticoke (2-3, 19-7) at Parkland HS, Allentown, 6:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (12-1, 27-2) vs. Scranton Prep (2-1, 23-3) at Quakertown HS, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Second round
Thursday's results
Central Cambria 67, Riverside 63
Delaware Valley Charter 71, Camp Hill Trinity 60
Lancaster Mennonite 61, Hughesville 44
Lincoln Park Charter 58, Greenville 46
Washington 59, Erie First Christian 46
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 48, Shady Side Academy 45 (OT)
Friday's schedule
Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 20-7) vs. Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 18-8) at Liberty HS, Bethlehem, 6:30 p.m.; Valley Forge Military Academy (1-1, 25-4) vs. Mid Valley (2-2, 24-3) at Liberty HS, Bethlehem, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Second round
Thursday's results
Bishop Canevin 61, Wilmington 52
Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Coudersport 63
Julia Masterman 69, Halifax 41
Math, Civics & Sciences 86, Northeast Bradford 20
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 60, Johnstown Bishop McCort 55
Ridgway 42, Berlin Brothersvalley 28
Sewickley Academy 70, Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 58
Friday's schedule
Constitution (12-2, 16-9) vs. Scranton Holy Cross (2-1, 19-8) at Freedom HS, 6 p.m.
Class A
Second round
Thursday's results
Elk County Catholic 76, Williamsburg 48
Faith Christian 54, Sankofa Freedom 37
Girard College 75, Shamokin Lourdes 52
Kennedy Catholic 88, Juniata Valley 45
Monessen 71, Shanksville-Stonycreek 56
Saltsburg 85, Johnsonburg 38
Williamsport St. John Neumann 72, Lincoln Leadership 47
York Country Day 61, Millville 49
Girls
PIAA tournament
Class 6A
Second round
Thursday's results
Boyertown 53, Garnet Valley 48
Cardinal O'Hara 55, Central York 35
Northampton 73, Abington 68
North Allegheny 56, Mt. Lebanon 52
North Penn 44, Central Bucks East 38
Penn Hills 58, Cedar Cliff 41
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Council Rock North 47
Souderton 40, Central Bucks South 27
Class 5A
Second round
Thursday's results
Archbishop Wood 28, Bishop Shanahan 25
Oakland Catholic 47, Mars 37
Radnor Archbishop Carroll 48, Harrisburg 45
South Fayette 68, Hampton 65
Southern Lehigh 77, Mastery Charter North 47
Susquehannock 51, New Oxford 34
Washington Trinity 50, Chartiers Valley 36
Wyoming Valley West 51, Springfield-Delco 33
Class 4A
Second round
Thursday's results
Bethlehem Catholic 72, Berks Catholic 35
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 59, Punxsutawney 29
Erie Villa Maria 75, Blackhawk 50
Lancaster Catholic 59, Forest Hills 45
Lower Moreland 33, Berwick 20
Northern Lebanon 51, Mifflinburg 25
Friday's schedule
Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 18-8) vs. Nanticoke (2-1, 26-1) at Parkland HS, Allentown, 5 p.m.; Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 23-5) vs. Montoursville (4-1, 25-2) at Shamokin HS, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Second round
Thursday's results
Bishop Canevin 51, East Allegheny 25
Carlynton 39, Ellwood City Riverside 31
Neshannock 46, Karns City 38
Neumann-Goretti 59, New Hope-Solebury 36
West Shamokin 59, Delone Catholic 47
York Catholic 60, Pine Grove 46
Friday's schedule
Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 22-5) vs. Mount Carmel (4-1, 27-1) at Hazleton HS, 8 p.m.; St. Basil Academy (1-1, 28-0) vs. Dunmore (2-2, 24-1) at Quakertown HS, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Second round
Thursday's results
Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 57, West Middlesex 49
Bellwood-Antis 80, Chartiers-Houston 66
Camp Hill 60, Greensburg Central Catholic 52
Johnstown Bishop McCort 57, Vincentian Academy 45
Minersville 75, Sacred Heart 30
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 51, Leechburg 36
Friday's schedule
Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 15-10) vs. Sayre (4-1, 23-3) at Hazleton HS, 5 p.m.; Old Forge (2-1, 10-16) vs. Mahanoy Area (11-2, 20-5) at Hazleton HS, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Second round
Thursday's results
Ebensburg Bishop Carroll 47, Berlin Brothersvalley 32
Jenkintown 57, Southern Fulton 27
Juniata Valley 43, Winchester Thurston 28
Kennedy Catholic 72, Otto-Eldred 34
Lebanon Catholic 68, Faith Christian 33
North Clarion 68, Cornell 58
Pottsville Nativity 50, Linden Hall 48
Friday's schedule
Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 20-6) vs. Susquehanna Community (2-1, 15-14) at Pittston HS, 7 p.m.
*First number in parentheses is district and place, second is season record.
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class AAA
Championship
Wednesday's schedule
Central Catholic vs. Peters Township at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Tuesday's schedule
Latrobe vs. Plum at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Tuesday's schedule
Franklin Regional vs. Indiana at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 5:30 p.m.
Division II
Championship
Wednesday's schedule
Meadville vs. Carrick at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
Thursday's results
PIAA championships
Local top 16 finishers only
Class AA
Boys
200 medley relay: 8. Laurel Highlands, 1:39.64; 10. Quaker Valley, 1:40.02; 14. Knoch, 1: 41.15
200 freestyle: 3. Kevin Kondrit, Springdale, 1: 41.19
200 IM: 4. Collin Hurley, Springdale, 1:56.32; 5. John Wilson, Knoch, 1:56.65; 6. EJ Eppinger, Winchester Thurston, 1: 56.82
50 freestyle: 10. Harry Harkins, Quaker Valley, 21.53; 16. Jonathan Sharp, Uniontown, 21.72
100 butterfly: 2. Zach Baum, Derry, 50.05; 3. Sead Niksic, Obama Academy, 50.19; 4. Brandon Thomas, Laurel Highlands, 50.30
200 free relay: 8. Quaker Valley, 1:29.73; 13. Knoch, 1:30.99; 16. Elizabeth Forward, 1: 31.38
Team scores: 11. Quaker Valley, 43; 12. Laurel Highlands, 37; 15. Springdale, 31
Girls
200 medley relay: 9. Shady Side Academy, 1:50.37; 10. Indiana, 1: 51.21
200 freestyle: 3. Maddy Andrews, Quaker Valley, 1:51.41; 6. Karen Siddoway, Northgate, 1:52.54; 10. Payton Rayko, Indiana, 1:56.04; 11. Allison Brownlee, Derry, 1:56.08; 14. Erica King, Riverside, 1: 56.60
200 IM: 1. Bailey Bonnett, Highlands, 2:00.8; 8. Lindsey Grune, Shady Side Academy, 2:08.33; 9. Brooke Zukowski, Knoch, 2:09.59; 10. Brooke Carmazzi, CWNC, 2:10.09; 12. Amelia Besterman, Quaker Valley, 2:10.82; 16. Jeanne Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 2: 12.99
50 freestyle: 1. Taylor Petrak, Ellwood City, 22.94; 7. Mikayla Bisignani, Greensburg C.C., 24.33; 11. Heather Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 24.44; 15. Renee Robson, Deer Lakes, 24.63
100 butterfly: 14. Payton Rayko, Indiana, 59.15; 15. Danielle Jellison, Derry, 59.21
200 free relay: 2. Shady Side Academy, 1:37.51; 9. Quaker Valley, 1: 39.38
Team scores: 6. Shady Side Academy, 64; 13. Quaker Valley, 39
Tennis
Boys
Thursday's result
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 5, Seneca Valley 0
