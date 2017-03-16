Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for March 16, 2017

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 11:18 p.m.

Updated 21 minutes ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

Second round

Thursday's results

Archbishop Ryan 71, Central Dauphin East 66

Butler 53, State College 50 (OT)

Carlisle 85, Abraham Lincoln 69

Emmaus 64, Harrisburg 61

Hempfield 49, Williamsport 45

Pine-Richland 58, Allderdice 47

Reading 62, Perkiomen Valley 52

Friday's schedule

Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-3, 24-5) vs. Pocono Mountain West (11-1, 23-4) at Freedom HS, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Thursday's results

Archbishop Wood 80, Mechanicsburg 56

Chester 61, Hershey 51

Mars 72, Erie Cathedral Prep 61

Meadville 80, Franklin Regional 64

Northeastern York 61, Upper Merion 40

Radnor Archbishop Carroll 77, Palmyra 41

Friday's schedule

Abington Heights (2-1, 23-3) vs. Martin Luther King (12-2, 21-9) at Parkland HS, Allentown, 8 p.m.; East Stroudsburg North (11-1, 18-10) vs. Spring Grove (3-4, 21-8) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Second round

Thursday's results

Erie Strong Vincent 71, Beaver Falls 48

Middletown 59, Johnstown 53

New Castle 62, McGuffey 36

Quaker Valley 64, Grove City 42

Universal Audenried 85, Berks Catholic 57

Friday's schedule

West Philadelphia (12-4, 14-9) vs. Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial (2-2, 19-7) at Bethlehem Liberty HS, 5 p.m.; Conwell-Egan (12-2, 10-14) vs. Nanticoke (2-3, 19-7) at Parkland HS, Allentown, 6:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (12-1, 27-2) vs. Scranton Prep (2-1, 23-3) at Quakertown HS, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Thursday's results

Central Cambria 67, Riverside 63

Delaware Valley Charter 71, Camp Hill Trinity 60

Lancaster Mennonite 61, Hughesville 44

Lincoln Park Charter 58, Greenville 46

Washington 59, Erie First Christian 46

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 48, Shady Side Academy 45 (OT)

Friday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 20-7) vs. Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 18-8) at Liberty HS, Bethlehem, 6:30 p.m.; Valley Forge Military Academy (1-1, 25-4) vs. Mid Valley (2-2, 24-3) at Liberty HS, Bethlehem, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Thursday's results

Bishop Canevin 61, Wilmington 52

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Coudersport 63

Julia Masterman 69, Halifax 41

Math, Civics & Sciences 86, Northeast Bradford 20

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 60, Johnstown Bishop McCort 55

Ridgway 42, Berlin Brothersvalley 28

Sewickley Academy 70, Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 58

Friday's schedule

Constitution (12-2, 16-9) vs. Scranton Holy Cross (2-1, 19-8) at Freedom HS, 6 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Thursday's results

Elk County Catholic 76, Williamsburg 48

Faith Christian 54, Sankofa Freedom 37

Girard College 75, Shamokin Lourdes 52

Kennedy Catholic 88, Juniata Valley 45

Monessen 71, Shanksville-Stonycreek 56

Saltsburg 85, Johnsonburg 38

Williamsport St. John Neumann 72, Lincoln Leadership 47

York Country Day 61, Millville 49

Girls

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

Second round

Thursday's results

Boyertown 53, Garnet Valley 48

Cardinal O'Hara 55, Central York 35

Northampton 73, Abington 68

North Allegheny 56, Mt. Lebanon 52

North Penn 44, Central Bucks East 38

Penn Hills 58, Cedar Cliff 41

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Council Rock North 47

Souderton 40, Central Bucks South 27

Class 5A

Second round

Thursday's results

Archbishop Wood 28, Bishop Shanahan 25

Oakland Catholic 47, Mars 37

Radnor Archbishop Carroll 48, Harrisburg 45

South Fayette 68, Hampton 65

Southern Lehigh 77, Mastery Charter North 47

Susquehannock 51, New Oxford 34

Washington Trinity 50, Chartiers Valley 36

Wyoming Valley West 51, Springfield-Delco 33

Class 4A

Second round

Thursday's results

Bethlehem Catholic 72, Berks Catholic 35

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 59, Punxsutawney 29

Erie Villa Maria 75, Blackhawk 50

Lancaster Catholic 59, Forest Hills 45

Lower Moreland 33, Berwick 20

Northern Lebanon 51, Mifflinburg 25

Friday's schedule

Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 18-8) vs. Nanticoke (2-1, 26-1) at Parkland HS, Allentown, 5 p.m.; Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 23-5) vs. Montoursville (4-1, 25-2) at Shamokin HS, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Thursday's results

Bishop Canevin 51, East Allegheny 25

Carlynton 39, Ellwood City Riverside 31

Neshannock 46, Karns City 38

Neumann-Goretti 59, New Hope-Solebury 36

West Shamokin 59, Delone Catholic 47

York Catholic 60, Pine Grove 46

Friday's schedule

Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 22-5) vs. Mount Carmel (4-1, 27-1) at Hazleton HS, 8 p.m.; St. Basil Academy (1-1, 28-0) vs. Dunmore (2-2, 24-1) at Quakertown HS, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Thursday's results

Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 57, West Middlesex 49

Bellwood-Antis 80, Chartiers-Houston 66

Camp Hill 60, Greensburg Central Catholic 52

Johnstown Bishop McCort 57, Vincentian Academy 45

Minersville 75, Sacred Heart 30

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 51, Leechburg 36

Friday's schedule

Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 15-10) vs. Sayre (4-1, 23-3) at Hazleton HS, 5 p.m.; Old Forge (2-1, 10-16) vs. Mahanoy Area (11-2, 20-5) at Hazleton HS, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Thursday's results

Ebensburg Bishop Carroll 47, Berlin Brothersvalley 32

Jenkintown 57, Southern Fulton 27

Juniata Valley 43, Winchester Thurston 28

Kennedy Catholic 72, Otto-Eldred 34

Lebanon Catholic 68, Faith Christian 33

North Clarion 68, Cornell 58

Pottsville Nativity 50, Linden Hall 48

Friday's schedule

Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 20-6) vs. Susquehanna Community (2-1, 15-14) at Pittston HS, 7 p.m.

*First number in parentheses is district and place, second is season record.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Wednesday's schedule

Central Catholic vs. Peters Township at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Tuesday's schedule

Latrobe vs. Plum at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday's schedule

Franklin Regional vs. Indiana at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 5:30 p.m.

Division II

Championship

Wednesday's schedule

Meadville vs. Carrick at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

Thursday's results

PIAA championships

Local top 16 finishers only

Class AA

Boys

200 medley relay: 8. Laurel Highlands, 1:39.64; 10. Quaker Valley, 1:40.02; 14. Knoch, 1: 41.15

200 freestyle: 3. Kevin Kondrit, Springdale, 1: 41.19

200 IM: 4. Collin Hurley, Springdale, 1:56.32; 5. John Wilson, Knoch, 1:56.65; 6. EJ Eppinger, Winchester Thurston, 1: 56.82

50 freestyle: 10. Harry Harkins, Quaker Valley, 21.53; 16. Jonathan Sharp, Uniontown, 21.72

100 butterfly: 2. Zach Baum, Derry, 50.05; 3. Sead Niksic, Obama Academy, 50.19; 4. Brandon Thomas, Laurel Highlands, 50.30

200 free relay: 8. Quaker Valley, 1:29.73; 13. Knoch, 1:30.99; 16. Elizabeth Forward, 1: 31.38

Team scores: 11. Quaker Valley, 43; 12. Laurel Highlands, 37; 15. Springdale, 31

Girls

200 medley relay: 9. Shady Side Academy, 1:50.37; 10. Indiana, 1: 51.21

200 freestyle: 3. Maddy Andrews, Quaker Valley, 1:51.41; 6. Karen Siddoway, Northgate, 1:52.54; 10. Payton Rayko, Indiana, 1:56.04; 11. Allison Brownlee, Derry, 1:56.08; 14. Erica King, Riverside, 1: 56.60

200 IM: 1. Bailey Bonnett, Highlands, 2:00.8; 8. Lindsey Grune, Shady Side Academy, 2:08.33; 9. Brooke Zukowski, Knoch, 2:09.59; 10. Brooke Carmazzi, CWNC, 2:10.09; 12. Amelia Besterman, Quaker Valley, 2:10.82; 16. Jeanne Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 2: 12.99

50 freestyle: 1. Taylor Petrak, Ellwood City, 22.94; 7. Mikayla Bisignani, Greensburg C.C., 24.33; 11. Heather Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 24.44; 15. Renee Robson, Deer Lakes, 24.63

100 butterfly: 14. Payton Rayko, Indiana, 59.15; 15. Danielle Jellison, Derry, 59.21

200 free relay: 2. Shady Side Academy, 1:37.51; 9. Quaker Valley, 1: 39.38

Team scores: 6. Shady Side Academy, 64; 13. Quaker Valley, 39

Tennis

Boys

Thursday's result

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 5, Seneca Valley 0

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.