High school scores, schedules for March 17, 2017
Updated 2 hours ago
Basketball
Boys
PIAA tournament
Class 6A
Second round
Friday's result
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 66, Pocono Mountain West 63
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
Archbishop Ryan (12-3, 22-5) vs. Hempfield (3-2, 21-9) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 1 p.m.; Emmaus (11-4, 22-6) vs. Carlisle (3-5, 20-8) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 4 p.m.; Butler (7-2, 19-9) vs. Pine-Richland (7-1, 26-1) at North Allegheny HS, noon.
Sunday's schedule
Reading (3-3, 27-3) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-3, 25-5), site and time TBD.
Class 5A
Second round
Friday's results
Spring Grove 65, East Stroudsburg North 55
Abington Heights 65, Martin Luther King 60 (OT)
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
Northeastern York (3-1, 29-2) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 20-8) at Garden Spot HS, 4 p.m.; Mars (7-4, 17-9) vs. Meadville (10-1, 24-1) at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday's schedule
Chester (1-5, 22-6) vs. Abington Heights (2-1, 25-3), site and time TBD; Archbishop Wood (12-1, 25-3) vs. Spring Grove (3-4, 22-8), site and time TBD.
Class 4A
Second round
Friday's results
Nanticoke 62, Conwell-Egan 54
Imhotep Charter 81, Scranton Prep 52
West Philadelphia 74, Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial 60
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
Middletown (3-2, 22-5) vs. Quaker Valley (7-2, 24-3) at Altoona HS, 2:30 p.m.; New Castle (7-1, 25-2) vs. Erie Strong Vincent (10-1, 25-3) at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.
Sunday's schedule
West Philadelphia (12-4, 15-9) vs. Nanticoke (2-3, 20-7), site and time TBD; Imhotep Charter (12-1, 28-2) vs. Universal Audenried (12-3, 20-5), site and time TBD.
Class 3A
Second round
Friday's results
Neumann-Goretti 72, Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 27
Valley Forge Military Academy 65, Mid Valley 47
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
Central Cambria (6-1, 22-6) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 23-5) at Norwin HS, 1 p.m.; Washington (7-3, 22-5) vs. Lincoln Park Charter (7-2, 23-5) at Baldwin HS, noon.
Sunday's schedule
Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 21-7) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (3-2, 25-4), site and time TBD; Valley Forge Military Academy (1-1, 26-4) vs. Delaware Valley Charter (12-2, 22-7), site and time TBD.
Class 2A
Second round
Friday's result
Constitution 63, Scranton Holy Cross 53
Quarterfinals
Saturday and Sunday's schedule
Julia Masterman (12-3, 22-5) vs. Math, Civics & Sciences (12-1, 20-9) at Lincoln HS, 2 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (7-1, 22-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 25-1) at Baldwin HS, 1:30 p.m.; Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-2, 20-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-3, 21-5) at Ambridge HS, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday's schedule
Constitution (12-2, 17-9) vs. Ridgway (9-3, 23-5), site and time TBD.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
York Country Day (3-1, 21-4) vs. Girard College (1-1, 22-8) at Garden Spot HS, 1 p.m.; Williamsport St. John Neumann (4-1, 27-0) vs. Faith Christian (1-2, 26-4) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 2:30 p.m.; Monessen (7-1, 20-7) vs. Saltsburg (6-1, 26-1) at Norwin HS, 2:30 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (9-1, 28-0) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 23-2) at Clarion University, 8 p.m.
Girls
PIAA tournament
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
Northampton (11-3, 18-10) vs. Boyertown (1-6, 25-4) at Spring-Ford HS, 1 p.m.; Cardinal O'Hara (12-1, 23-5) vs. North Penn (1-5, 25-4) at Spring-Ford HS, 2:30 p.m.; Souderton (1-11, 21-7) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-2, 27-2) at Spring-Ford HS, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills (7-4, 23-3) vs. North Allegheny (7-1, 26-1) at Baldwin HS, 3 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
Susquehannock (3-1, 25-4) vs. Southern Lehigh (11-1, 27-1) at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey, 1 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (12-1, 21-7) vs. Wyoming Valley West (2-2, 22-5) at Freedom HS, 3 p.m.; Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 20-7) vs. Washington Trinity (7-3, 24-3) at Chambersburg HS, 4 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (7-2, 24-4) vs. South Fayette (7-5, 19-6) at North Allegheny HS, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Second round
Friday's results
Gwynedd-Mercy 56, Nanticoke 33
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 46, Montoursville 34
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 27-2) vs. Lower Moreland (1-1, 19-8) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 2:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 25-2) vs. Erie Villa Maria (10-1, 21-4) at Slippery Rock University, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday's schedule
Northern Lebanon (3-1, 27-2) vs. Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 19-8), site and time TBD; Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 24-5) vs. Lancaster Catholic (3-3, 23-6) , site and time TBD.
Class 3A
Second round
Friday's results
St. Basil Academy 53, Dunmore 42
Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 62, Mount Carmel 50
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
West Shamokin (6-1, 26-2) vs. Neshannock (7-2, 25-2) at North Allegheny HS, 2 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-1, 21-5) vs. Carlynton (7-3, 19-7) at Ambridge HS, 2 p.m.
Sunday's schedule
Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 21-5) vs. Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 23-5), site and time TBD; St. Basil Academy (1-1, 29-0) vs. York Catholic (3-1, 22-6), site and time TBD.
Class 2A
Second round
Friday's results
Mahanoy Area 57, Old Forge 24
Philadelphia West Catholic 51, Sayre 37
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
Bellwood-Antis (6-2, 24-4) vs. Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-3, 20-6) at Forest Hills HS, 7 p.m.; Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 23-4) vs. Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 23-4) at Altoona HS, 1 p.m.
Sunday's schedule
Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 16-10) vs. Minersville (11-1, 28-0), site and time TBD; Mahanoy Area (11-2, 21-5) vs. Camp Hill (3-1, 23-5), site and time TBD.
Class A
Second round
Friday's result
Shamokin Lourdes 50, Susquehanna Community 26
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 22-7) vs. Pottsville Nativity (11-1, 14-11) at Hamburg HS, 1 p.m.; Juniata Valley (6-2, 22-5) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 24-1) at DuBois HS, 5 p.m.; Ebensburg Bishop Carroll (6-1, 22-5) vs. North Clarion (9-1, 26-2) at DuBois HS, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's schedule
Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 21-6) vs. Jenkintown (1-1, 24-6), site and time TBD.
*First number in parentheses is district and place, second is season record.
Bowling
State singles finals
Boys
First round
Daniel Althouse (Conrad Weis) d. Collin Whiteman (Hopewell), 207-150.
Quarterfinal
Daniel Althouse (Conrad Weis) d. Antonio Reyes (Exeter), 213-202.
Semifinal
Isaac Erickson (Warwick) d. Daniel Althouse (Conrad Weis), 213-180.
Championship
Jon Kleer (Moon) d. Isaac Erickson (Warwick), 279-216.
Girls
First round
Kellie Frain (Pennsbury) d. Kristen Derr (Shikellamy), 219-160.
Quarterfinal
Olivia Emmonds (Armstrong) d. Kellie Frain (Pennsbury), 225-202.
Semifinal
Olivia Emmonds (Armstrong) d. Charlize Wanner (Muhlenberg), 193-189.
Championship
Olivia Farwell (Elizabethtown) d. Olivia Emmonds (Armstrong), 233-170.
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class AAA
Championship
Wednesday's schedule
Central Catholic vs. Peters Township at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Tuesday's schedule
Latrobe vs. Plum at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Tuesday's schedule
Franklin Regional vs. Indiana at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 5:30 p.m.
Division II
Championship
Wednesday's schedule
Meadville vs. Carrick at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
PIAA championship
At Bucknell
Class AA
Local finishers in top 16 only
Friday's results
Boys
100 freestyle: 7. Brandon Thomas, Laurel Highlands, 46.93; 9. Harry Harkins, Quaker Valley, 47.07
500 freestyle: 2. Kevin Kondrit, Springdale, 4:33.69; 7. EJ Eppinger, Winchester Thurston, 4:42.23; 8. Andrew Pierre, Mars, 4:42.93; 13. Noah Jamison, Obama Academy, 4:50.58; 16. Luke Ulizzi, Carlynton, 4:51.74
100 backstroke: 2. Sead Niksic, Obama Academy, 50.28
100 breaststroke: 3. Collin Hurley, Springdale, 58.14; 5. Zach Baum, Derry, 58.47; 6. John Wilson, Knoch, 58.60; 10. Nick Madey, Northgate, 59.88; 14. Robert Spekis, Belle Vernon, 1:00.17; 15. Ian Schirra, Aquinas Academy, 1: 00.25
Team scores: 1. Grove City, 175; 2. Cathedral Prep, 161.5; 3. Salisbury, 133; 4. Clearfield, 129; 5. Lower Moreland, 126
Girls
100 freestyle: 1. Taylor Petrak, Ellwood City, 50.42; 2. Karen Siddoway, Northgate, 51.53; 8. Lindsey Grune, Shady Side Academy, 53.09; 11. Allison Brownlee, Derry, 53.42; 14. Renee Robson, Deer Lakes, 53.59
500 freestyle: 3. Maddy Andrews, Quaker Valley, 4:59.31; 10. Amelia Besterman, 5:11.83; 13. Erica King, Riverside, 5:15.95; 16. Kaelyn McClain, Elizabeth Forward, 5:16.71
100 backstroke: 5. Ashley Azzarello, Shady Side Academy, 57.69
100 breaststroke: 1. Bailey Bonnett, Highlands, 1:00.84*; 12. Heather Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 1:07.35; 12. Brooke Carmazzi, CW North Catholic, 1:07.35; 15. Brooke Zukowski, Knoch, 1: 07.54
400 freestyle relay: 2. Shady Side Academy, 3:34.83; 5. Northgate, 3:37.57; 13. Quaker Valley, 3:40.18; 15. Indiana, 3: 42.66
Team scores: 1. Villa Maria Academy, 240; 2. Shady Side Academy, 123; 3. Fairview, 120; 4. Gwynedd Mercy, 116; 5. Schuylkill Valley, 110
*PIAA meet record
Tennis
Boys
Friday's result
Nonsection
North Allegheny 3, Mt. Lebanon 2
