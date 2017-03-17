High school scores, schedules for March 17, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

Second round

Friday's result

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 66, Pocono Mountain West 63

Quarterfinals

Today's schedule

Archbishop Ryan (12-3, 22-5) vs. Hempfield (3-2, 21-9) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 1 p.m.; Emmaus (11-4, 22-6) vs. Carlisle (3-5, 20-8) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 4 p.m.; Butler (7-2, 19-9) vs. Pine-Richland (7-1, 26-1) at North Allegheny HS, noon.

Sunday's schedule

Reading (3-3, 27-3) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-3, 25-5), site and time TBD.

Class 5A

Second round

Friday's results

Spring Grove 65, East Stroudsburg North 55

Abington Heights 65, Martin Luther King 60 (OT)

Quarterfinals

Today's schedule

Northeastern York (3-1, 29-2) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 20-8) at Garden Spot HS, 4 p.m.; Mars (7-4, 17-9) vs. Meadville (10-1, 24-1) at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday's schedule

Chester (1-5, 22-6) vs. Abington Heights (2-1, 25-3), site and time TBD; Archbishop Wood (12-1, 25-3) vs. Spring Grove (3-4, 22-8), site and time TBD.

Class 4A

Second round

Friday's results

Nanticoke 62, Conwell-Egan 54

Imhotep Charter 81, Scranton Prep 52

West Philadelphia 74, Wilkes-Barre GAR Memorial 60

Quarterfinals

Today's schedule

Middletown (3-2, 22-5) vs. Quaker Valley (7-2, 24-3) at Altoona HS, 2:30 p.m.; New Castle (7-1, 25-2) vs. Erie Strong Vincent (10-1, 25-3) at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.

Sunday's schedule

West Philadelphia (12-4, 15-9) vs. Nanticoke (2-3, 20-7), site and time TBD; Imhotep Charter (12-1, 28-2) vs. Universal Audenried (12-3, 20-5), site and time TBD.

Class 3A

Second round

Friday's results

Neumann-Goretti 72, Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 27

Valley Forge Military Academy 65, Mid Valley 47

Quarterfinals

Today's schedule

Central Cambria (6-1, 22-6) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 23-5) at Norwin HS, 1 p.m.; Washington (7-3, 22-5) vs. Lincoln Park Charter (7-2, 23-5) at Baldwin HS, noon.

Sunday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 21-7) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (3-2, 25-4), site and time TBD; Valley Forge Military Academy (1-1, 26-4) vs. Delaware Valley Charter (12-2, 22-7), site and time TBD.

Class 2A

Second round

Friday's result

Constitution 63, Scranton Holy Cross 53

Quarterfinals

Saturday and Sunday's schedule

Julia Masterman (12-3, 22-5) vs. Math, Civics & Sciences (12-1, 20-9) at Lincoln HS, 2 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (7-1, 22-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 25-1) at Baldwin HS, 1:30 p.m.; Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-2, 20-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-3, 21-5) at Ambridge HS, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday's schedule

Constitution (12-2, 17-9) vs. Ridgway (9-3, 23-5), site and time TBD.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Today's schedule

York Country Day (3-1, 21-4) vs. Girard College (1-1, 22-8) at Garden Spot HS, 1 p.m.; Williamsport St. John Neumann (4-1, 27-0) vs. Faith Christian (1-2, 26-4) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 2:30 p.m.; Monessen (7-1, 20-7) vs. Saltsburg (6-1, 26-1) at Norwin HS, 2:30 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (9-1, 28-0) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 23-2) at Clarion University, 8 p.m.

Girls

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Today's schedule

Northampton (11-3, 18-10) vs. Boyertown (1-6, 25-4) at Spring-Ford HS, 1 p.m.; Cardinal O'Hara (12-1, 23-5) vs. North Penn (1-5, 25-4) at Spring-Ford HS, 2:30 p.m.; Souderton (1-11, 21-7) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-2, 27-2) at Spring-Ford HS, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills (7-4, 23-3) vs. North Allegheny (7-1, 26-1) at Baldwin HS, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Today's schedule

Susquehannock (3-1, 25-4) vs. Southern Lehigh (11-1, 27-1) at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey, 1 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (12-1, 21-7) vs. Wyoming Valley West (2-2, 22-5) at Freedom HS, 3 p.m.; Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 20-7) vs. Washington Trinity (7-3, 24-3) at Chambersburg HS, 4 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (7-2, 24-4) vs. South Fayette (7-5, 19-6) at North Allegheny HS, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Second round

Friday's results

Gwynedd-Mercy 56, Nanticoke 33

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 46, Montoursville 34

Quarterfinals

Today's schedule

Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 27-2) vs. Lower Moreland (1-1, 19-8) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 2:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 25-2) vs. Erie Villa Maria (10-1, 21-4) at Slippery Rock University, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday's schedule

Northern Lebanon (3-1, 27-2) vs. Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 19-8), site and time TBD; Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 24-5) vs. Lancaster Catholic (3-3, 23-6) , site and time TBD.

Class 3A

Second round

Friday's results

St. Basil Academy 53, Dunmore 42

Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer 62, Mount Carmel 50

Quarterfinals

Today's schedule

West Shamokin (6-1, 26-2) vs. Neshannock (7-2, 25-2) at North Allegheny HS, 2 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-1, 21-5) vs. Carlynton (7-3, 19-7) at Ambridge HS, 2 p.m.

Sunday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 21-5) vs. Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 23-5), site and time TBD; St. Basil Academy (1-1, 29-0) vs. York Catholic (3-1, 22-6), site and time TBD.

Class 2A

Second round

Friday's results

Mahanoy Area 57, Old Forge 24

Philadelphia West Catholic 51, Sayre 37

Quarterfinals

Today's schedule

Bellwood-Antis (6-2, 24-4) vs. Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-3, 20-6) at Forest Hills HS, 7 p.m.; Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 23-4) vs. Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 23-4) at Altoona HS, 1 p.m.

Sunday's schedule

Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 16-10) vs. Minersville (11-1, 28-0), site and time TBD; Mahanoy Area (11-2, 21-5) vs. Camp Hill (3-1, 23-5), site and time TBD.

Class A

Second round

Friday's result

Shamokin Lourdes 50, Susquehanna Community 26

Quarterfinals

Today's schedule

Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 22-7) vs. Pottsville Nativity (11-1, 14-11) at Hamburg HS, 1 p.m.; Juniata Valley (6-2, 22-5) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 24-1) at DuBois HS, 5 p.m.; Ebensburg Bishop Carroll (6-1, 22-5) vs. North Clarion (9-1, 26-2) at DuBois HS, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's schedule

Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 21-6) vs. Jenkintown (1-1, 24-6), site and time TBD.

*First number in parentheses is district and place, second is season record.

Bowling

State singles finals

Boys

First round

Daniel Althouse (Conrad Weis) d. Collin Whiteman (Hopewell), 207-150.

Quarterfinal

Daniel Althouse (Conrad Weis) d. Antonio Reyes (Exeter), 213-202.

Semifinal

Isaac Erickson (Warwick) d. Daniel Althouse (Conrad Weis), 213-180.

Championship

Jon Kleer (Moon) d. Isaac Erickson (Warwick), 279-216.

Girls

First round

Kellie Frain (Pennsbury) d. Kristen Derr (Shikellamy), 219-160.

Quarterfinal

Olivia Emmonds (Armstrong) d. Kellie Frain (Pennsbury), 225-202.

Semifinal

Olivia Emmonds (Armstrong) d. Charlize Wanner (Muhlenberg), 193-189.

Championship

Olivia Farwell (Elizabethtown) d. Olivia Emmonds (Armstrong), 233-170.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Wednesday's schedule

Central Catholic vs. Peters Township at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Tuesday's schedule

Latrobe vs. Plum at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday's schedule

Franklin Regional vs. Indiana at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 5:30 p.m.

Division II

Championship

Wednesday's schedule

Meadville vs. Carrick at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

PIAA championship

At Bucknell

Class AA

Local finishers in top 16 only

Friday's results

Boys

100 freestyle: 7. Brandon Thomas, Laurel Highlands, 46.93; 9. Harry Harkins, Quaker Valley, 47.07

500 freestyle: 2. Kevin Kondrit, Springdale, 4:33.69; 7. EJ Eppinger, Winchester Thurston, 4:42.23; 8. Andrew Pierre, Mars, 4:42.93; 13. Noah Jamison, Obama Academy, 4:50.58; 16. Luke Ulizzi, Carlynton, 4:51.74

100 backstroke: 2. Sead Niksic, Obama Academy, 50.28

100 breaststroke: 3. Collin Hurley, Springdale, 58.14; 5. Zach Baum, Derry, 58.47; 6. John Wilson, Knoch, 58.60; 10. Nick Madey, Northgate, 59.88; 14. Robert Spekis, Belle Vernon, 1:00.17; 15. Ian Schirra, Aquinas Academy, 1: 00.25

Team scores: 1. Grove City, 175; 2. Cathedral Prep, 161.5; 3. Salisbury, 133; 4. Clearfield, 129; 5. Lower Moreland, 126

Girls

100 freestyle: 1. Taylor Petrak, Ellwood City, 50.42; 2. Karen Siddoway, Northgate, 51.53; 8. Lindsey Grune, Shady Side Academy, 53.09; 11. Allison Brownlee, Derry, 53.42; 14. Renee Robson, Deer Lakes, 53.59

500 freestyle: 3. Maddy Andrews, Quaker Valley, 4:59.31; 10. Amelia Besterman, 5:11.83; 13. Erica King, Riverside, 5:15.95; 16. Kaelyn McClain, Elizabeth Forward, 5:16.71

100 backstroke: 5. Ashley Azzarello, Shady Side Academy, 57.69

100 breaststroke: 1. Bailey Bonnett, Highlands, 1:00.84*; 12. Heather Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 1:07.35; 12. Brooke Carmazzi, CW North Catholic, 1:07.35; 15. Brooke Zukowski, Knoch, 1: 07.54

400 freestyle relay: 2. Shady Side Academy, 3:34.83; 5. Northgate, 3:37.57; 13. Quaker Valley, 3:40.18; 15. Indiana, 3: 42.66

Team scores: 1. Villa Maria Academy, 240; 2. Shady Side Academy, 123; 3. Fairview, 120; 4. Gwynedd Mercy, 116; 5. Schuylkill Valley, 110

*PIAA meet record

Tennis

Boys

Friday's result

Nonsection

North Allegheny 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

