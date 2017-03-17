Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Moon's Kleer captures state bowling title

Staff Report | Friday, March 17, 2017, 5:54 p.m.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Moon's Jon Kleer was crowned a state champion Friday at the Pennsylvania high school bowling singles championships in Ephrata.

Kleer defeated Warwick's Isaac Erickson, 279-216, in the championship match.

Hopewell's Collin Whiteman finished fifth.

Hempfield's Joshua Marks finished seventh after the qualifying round, when he averaged 208.33 over six games.

Norwin's Noah Turek finished 12th (1,167).

Elizabethtown's Olivia Farwell won the girls state title after defeating Armstrong's Olivia Emmonds in the finals.

Hempfield's Kaylee Daniska (1,133) and Ashton Altman (1,014) placed ninth and 23rd, respectively, and Greensburg Salem's Kyra Shrum (1,065) and Gianna Brant (1,039) finished 16th and 20th, respectively.

The state team competition will be held Saturday, also in Ephrata.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.