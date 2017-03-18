Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penns Manor, Shikellamy claim PIAA bowling titles

Staff Report | Saturday, March 18, 2017, 6:24 p.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Penns Manor defeated Ephrata, 2-0, to claim the state boys team bowling championship, and Shikellamy beat Muhlenberg, 2-1, to claim the girls title Saturday in Ephrata.

In boys qualifying play, Hempfield finished sixth, Franklin Regional eighth, Plum ninth, Norwin 10th, Burrell 11th and Beaver Falls 12th.

Plum's Franklin Mercurio had the third-highest score of the tournament with 255.

For the girls, Greensburg Salem finished sixth, Plum eighth, Hempfield ninth, Armstrong 11th and Butler 12th. Plum's Shannon Small tied for the second-best tournament score by bowling a 246.

