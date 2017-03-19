Westmoreland sports lookahead: Week of March 20

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlights of the week ahead in high school sports:

MONDAY

PIAA basketball shifts to the semifinals. Only one Westmoreland County team is in contention for a state title. The Monessen boys (22-7) will play Kennedy Catholic (24-2) at 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock University.

TUESDAY

A pair of area hockey teams will play for championships in the PIHL finals at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Franklin Regional (17-1) meets Indiana (15-4) at 5:30 p.m. for the Class A title, and Latrobe (9-9-1) will play Plum (11-5-3) in the 8:30 Class AA title game.

• PIAA basketball playoffs continue with semifinal games.

THURSDAY

PIAA basketball championships begin at Giant Center in Hershey. The schedule is: Class 2A girls at noon; Class A boys at 2 p.m.; Class 4A girls at 6; and Class 3A boys at 8.

FRIDAY

The WPIAL spring season ibegins with opening day in baseball, softball, track and field, boys volleyball, and lacrosse — weather permitting.

Baseball and softball begin a new era with six classifications, like football and basketball.

Hempfield softball has won back-to-back WPIAL titles (4A) and a PIAA title last season, while Mt. Pleasant softball took the WPIAL 3A title last spring. Yough softball, a semifinalist in 3A, opens the season in a tournament in Orlando, Fla.

Norwin won the WPIAL 4A baseball title. Greensburg Central Catholic reached the WPIAL Class A championship game.

• PIAA basketball championships continue in Hershey with Class A girls (noon), Class 2A boys (2 p.m.), Class 6A girls at (6) and Class 5A boys at (8).

SATURDAY

Four more PIAA basketball title games will be played in Hershey. The Class 3A girls play at noon, Class 4A boys at 2 p.m., Class 5A girls at 6 and Class 6A boys at 8.