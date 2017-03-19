Shaler senior Seelye proud to reach state championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Qualifying for the state bowling championships was all about being cool for Shaler senior bowler Noah Seelye. Having a friendly voice close by helped.

When things got tense, Seelye would chat with Carlynton's Brandan Cantley.

“Honestly, this year I was able to keep a level head,” Seelye said. “I had a friend bowling at the individual tournament on my set of lanes. I wasn't overly stressed. I just focused on what was next.”

While Seelye's season didn't wrap up how he wanted it to last Friday — Seelye placed 24th — getting to the state event was a big accomplishment.

Moon's Jon Kleer won the championship with a six-game total of 1,386. Seeyle finished with a 1,023 and had a high game of 210.

Seelye was in 12th after three games by opening with a 187, followed by his high game and another 187.

“It was very tough of him to get to this point, and we are proud of him,” Titans coach Shawn Pilyih said. “He was 12th after three and just couldn't finish.”

Getting this far came after years of adapting. Seelye started bowling at age 9 and competed for two or three years before taking an equally long hiatus.

Before competing for Shaler, Seelye's experience had been limited to standard leagues.

When he made the transition to high school, Seelye cycled through different styles.

As a freshman, Seelye threw straight. Then he invested in a new ball to improve his hook. But once Seelye started throwing two-handed as a junior, things started to improve.

This season, Seelye invested in a plastic-core ball that won't curve at all.

“It helped me pick up 10-pins, which I'm bad at,” Seelye said.

Seelye finished with the third-best average in the section at 188.60. His high game was a 268, and he had a high series of 696.

At regionals, Seelye punched his first trip to states by bowling a 1,145 to place 12th. In the stepladder portion, Seelye moved up to eighth by upsetting fifth-seeded Nick Huff of Butler, 177-156. In the quarterfinals, Seelye lost to Hopewell's Collin Whiteman.

Making an appearance at states after he didn't bowl well at regionals the year before was a major goal.

“I wanted to try and keep up with everyone else,” Seelye said. “I wanted to prove how much I had advanced after finishing near dead last.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.