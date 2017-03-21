Grune helps SSA girls to runner-up finish

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Heather Grune, a junior on the Shady Side Academy swim team, helped the Indians claim a second-place finish at the PIAA championships last week.

She was part of the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that finished in second and she finished 18th in the 200 IM.

“She works so hard every day,” SSA coach John Landreth said. “To see her swim lifetime bests (last) week was so wonderful.”

She has been swimming for 10 years and wants to continue in college. She is leaning toward majoring in math.

For her efforts, she is The Herald Spotlight Athlete.

Are you watching any of the March Madness?

Some of it. I filled out a bracket sheet, and I'm rooting for Duke.

What's the best book you've ever read?

“Harry Potter.”

Will you be going to any Pittsburgh Pirates games this season?

Yes. I'll be going to some this summer.

Who would you like to see disappear from public view?

The Kardashians.

Who's your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Ben Roethlisberger.

What's your favorite fast food joint?

Chick-Fil-A.

What place would you like to visit that you've never been to?

Greece.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Apples, yogurt and mozzarella cheese.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

I like to play the piano.

What is your favorite TV show?

“The Bachelor.”

Is there a TV show that makes you want to change the channel?

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

Pancakes and ravioli.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Reese's Cups.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Brussels sprouts.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

St. John's in the Virgin Islands.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“The Proposal.”

If you could trade places with anybody for a day, who would it be?

Princess Kate.

Who would be your dream date?

Liam Hemsworth.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

Have a twin sister (who, by the way, was last week's Spotlight Athlete).

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.