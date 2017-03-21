Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Fox Chapel skiers find success

Marty Stewart | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 5:45 p.m.

Updated 33 minutes ago

Fox Chapel skiers recently qualified for the USSA ski racing state championships after their combined western area results.

On Feb. 24-26 at Blue Mountain in Bethlehem, Brianna Lucas finished fourth and Maggie McCoy finished 12th in the U16 competition.

As a result, they qualified to represent the state team at the USSA Northeast Regional Championships at Okemo Ski Resort in Vermont. Lucas, McCoy, Charlie Smith and Sloan Rost competed. Lucas finished third, and McCoy was fourth in slalom.

In the U19 competition March 3-5 at Elk Mountain in Scranton, Fox Chapel's Caroline Smith was first overall and won the Governor's Cup as the best female skier in the state. She advanced to competition in Gore Mountain, N.Y. Sean McCoy and Katherine Kauma qualified for the championships at Attatach Resort in Vermont.

Swimming

Zoe Skirboll, 12, of Aspinwall recently competed for Racer X Aquatics at the Gold Champs Swim Meet. She set AMS records in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 breaststroke, the 200 IM and 400 IM.

She recorded best times in six events.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

