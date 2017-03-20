Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Norwin bowlers cap season at states

Cody Scott | Monday, March 20, 2017, 6:15 p.m.

Updated 11 minutes ago

The Norwin boys and girls bowling teams wrapped up their seasons Saturday at the state championships in Ephrata.

The boys finished strong, led by senior Noah Turek, who finished 12th overall at the state singles competition Friday.

“We've seen some major improvement with Noah throughout the season,” coach Jason Patrick said. “There was some great competition at the tournament. It just was not his day.”

The top five bowlers after six qualifying-round games advanced to the stepladder playoffs. Turek averaged 194.5 pins in the qualifying round.

“I just got out-bowled,” Turek said. “Even though I was not happy with how I did, I went in there with a plan and tried executing. I would not have done anything differently.”

Turek also led the team to the state team tournament, where the Knights finished 10th with 3,753 pins in the qualifying round. The team consisted of Turek, junior Steven Furin and freshmen Mike Fekete, C.J. Turek and Ethan Decker.

“We had a very young team going into this year,” Patrick said. “Having a senior leader like Noah be able to lead the team was very beneficial to the team all season.”

Said Noah Turek: “We feel we did not play our best at the tournament. We had a young team that was new to the whole experience. It will be something to build off of in the future.”

Although the team did not perform to the level it expected, the bowlers would make no changes to how they approached the tournament.

“We came in to this tournament with the same approach that we had all season,” Patrick said. “We had some confidence coming off of how we performed at the Western Regionals tournament. It hurt that we struggled early.”

Noah Turek reiterated what Patrick had to say about the approach to the tournament saying.

“We focused on picking up spares and ball speeds all season. We were confident in our approach. We just could not get it done.”

Although the season did not end as Noah Turek hoped, he said is happy with the memories he will take away from playing with the team since his freshman year. Tyler Sholtis is the other senior on the team.

Norwin, which went 8-2 in the regular season, will return three freshmen who finished in the top eight of the Southeast Division in average pins. Furin also will be back for his senior season.

Patrick also has high hopes for the Norwin girls team, which finished 6-4.

“The girls lost three key seniors going into this season,” Patrick said.

“They were in a rebuilding year and were able to perform very well for being such a young team.”

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.