Norwin bowlers cap season at states

The Norwin boys and girls bowling teams wrapped up their seasons Saturday at the state championships in Ephrata.

The boys finished strong, led by senior Noah Turek, who finished 12th overall at the state singles competition Friday.

“We've seen some major improvement with Noah throughout the season,” coach Jason Patrick said. “There was some great competition at the tournament. It just was not his day.”

The top five bowlers after six qualifying-round games advanced to the stepladder playoffs. Turek averaged 194.5 pins in the qualifying round.

“I just got out-bowled,” Turek said. “Even though I was not happy with how I did, I went in there with a plan and tried executing. I would not have done anything differently.”

Turek also led the team to the state team tournament, where the Knights finished 10th with 3,753 pins in the qualifying round. The team consisted of Turek, junior Steven Furin and freshmen Mike Fekete, C.J. Turek and Ethan Decker.

“We had a very young team going into this year,” Patrick said. “Having a senior leader like Noah be able to lead the team was very beneficial to the team all season.”

Said Noah Turek: “We feel we did not play our best at the tournament. We had a young team that was new to the whole experience. It will be something to build off of in the future.”

Although the team did not perform to the level it expected, the bowlers would make no changes to how they approached the tournament.

“We came in to this tournament with the same approach that we had all season,” Patrick said. “We had some confidence coming off of how we performed at the Western Regionals tournament. It hurt that we struggled early.”

Noah Turek reiterated what Patrick had to say about the approach to the tournament saying.

“We focused on picking up spares and ball speeds all season. We were confident in our approach. We just could not get it done.”

Although the season did not end as Noah Turek hoped, he said is happy with the memories he will take away from playing with the team since his freshman year. Tyler Sholtis is the other senior on the team.

Norwin, which went 8-2 in the regular season, will return three freshmen who finished in the top eight of the Southeast Division in average pins. Furin also will be back for his senior season.

Patrick also has high hopes for the Norwin girls team, which finished 6-4.

“The girls lost three key seniors going into this season,” Patrick said.

“They were in a rebuilding year and were able to perform very well for being such a young team.”

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.