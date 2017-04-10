Norwin boys lacrosse hopes to maintain momentum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the WPIAL realigning boys lacrosse teams during the offseason, the Norwin boys squad saw its schedule get a boost.

The team is playing in Class AAA — it was in Division II last season — against some familiar foes such as Penn-Trafford, Hempfield and Latrobe, with some new opponents such as Fox Chapel, Shady Side Academy and Franklin Regional.

But for the Knights, it will be business as usual.

“This team doesn't look at is as a bigger challenge,” Norwin coach Chad Good said. “They are always ready to go. We want to out hustle everyone we play and be fundamentally competitive with everyone we play. It is just another year. We are going to play hard every game.”

Norwin is coming off a strong season when it finished 9-5. It was the program's first winning record since starting WPIAL play in 2010. The team had low turnover from last season, so the Knights are looking to build off that momentum.

“I have a strong group of leaders,” Good said. “They make sure everyone is one the same page. It makes my job easier having a group like that.”

Norwin opened the season with a 8-7 loss to Franklin Regional but rebounded Thursday with a 13-5 win over Hempfield.

The Knights' attack is bolstered by the return of senior Tyler Condrasky. The Ohio Northern recruit was a catalyst for the team's success on offense last season and will continue that role this year. Nate Salera is another senior who can make plays on the attack. Junior Nick Olave has seen playing time on attack since his freshman season.

The midfield will be boosted by the return of seniors Cam Krotec and Cam Guzewicz, who each have shown the ability to score.

“Overall, our team is good at finishing,” Good said. “They are able to get into good scoring areas. They also communicate well. Our offense doesn't run through one player. It goes to whoever has the best shot at the net.”

Senior Andrew Krydick is a midfielder who will handle most of the team's faceoffs. Senior Mike D'Andrea is a long-stick midfielder who will play a big role in the team's defense.

Junior Omar Nafaa is the Knights' goalkeeper and has experience from his freshman and sophomores seasons.

“He has come into his own,” Good said. “He is a great communicator. He has been a general getting people into place on defense and calling out slides. We have full faith in him to make saves.”

Underclassmen such as Alex Flemm and Zach Liebdzinski will get a chance to play varsity minutes.

After claiming their first winning season since joining the WPIAL, the Knights are focused on even greater results. The next achievement on Norwin's to-do list is to reach the postseason.

“Every year the goal has been to make it to the playoffs,” Good said. “We are going to take it one game at a time and not look too far ahead on the schedule. We want that mindset.

“We want to be like a train. We want to keep rolling and not look back.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.