A-K Valley sports lookahead: Week of March 20

MONDAY

Assuming Mother nature complies, the meat of the WPIAL boys tennis schedule begins with section openers. Kiski Area heads to Connellsville to kick off its Section 1-AAA action. Burrell hosts Knoch, Highlands hosts Springdale, Riverview hosts Vincentian and Valley visits Indiana in Section 3-AA. St. Joseph receives a bye.

WEDNESDAY

Section matches continue in boys tennis. Among the aforementioned teams, only Highlands made the WPIAL team tournament in 2016.

FRIDAY

Snow and rain have made their annual threats to delay the start of the WPIAL baseball and softball seasons, but local teams will nonetheless try to start their regular seasons.

• In baseball, Springdale is scheduled to visit Highlands, Burrell is supposed to travel to Deer Lakes, and Riverview is slated to host Avonworth.

• Burrell softball enjoys the best odds of actually playing Friday, as it headed to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for The Ripken Experience. It's scheduled to meet Chartiers-Houston.

• Elsewhere in softball, Highlands visits Deer Lakes, Leechburg hosts Freeport, Springdale travels to Quigley, and Kiski Area heads to Connellsville.

• Safe from the elements, Deer Lakes boys volleyball opens its season at Armstrong.

• Track teams also are permitted to begin competing.

SATURDAY

Highlands softball's ambitious early-season schedule continues with a home game against Blackhawk.

• Freeport boys lacrosse, barring horrid weather, will open its season at Fairmont (W.Va.).