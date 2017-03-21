WPIAL hearings for Tomlin, Porter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The WPIAL wants to hear from Mike Tomlin and Joey Porter.

The WPIAL board of directors has scheduled eligibility hearings for Tomlin's son Michael, and Porter's son Joey Jr. and nephew Amosis, said WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley, who notified their schools Tuesday.

The hearings are May 3 in Green Tree.

The three were among a group of students with Steelers ties who transferred from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic soon after the school replaced former linebacker Jason Gildon as football coach in December.

“The board's number one concern was the timing of the transfers and the new football coach,” O'Malley said. “(The board members) just have some questions that they want to ask the families.”

The Porters, sophomore Joey and freshman Amosis, transferred to North Allegheny. Tomlin, a sophomore, transferred to Shady Side Academy.

The WPIAL ruled four other CWNC transfers fully eligible Monday without a hearing, including Gildon's sons Justus and King, who transferred to North Allegheny. Also, Tomlin's freshman son Mason, who transferred to Shady Side Academy, was ruled eligible because he did not play football last season, O'Malley said. Willie Rogers, another Porter relative, also did not play football last fall and was ruled eligible.