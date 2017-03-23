Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for March 23, 2017

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 10:57 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Today's schedule

Nonsection

Allderdice at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Latrobe at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Clay-Battelle, W.Va., 4:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Pisgah, Alabama, TBA; Shenango at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Highlands, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Waynesburg, 4:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Purchase Line, TBA; Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; United at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Saltsburg, 4 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA tournament

Championships

At Giant Center, Hershey

Class 6A

Saturday's schedule

Reading (3-3, 29-3) vs. Pine-Richland (7-1, 28-1), 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Today's schedule

Archbishop Wood (12-1, 27-3) vs. Meadville (10-1, 22-1), 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday's schedule

Imhotep (12-1, 30-1) vs. Strong Vincent (10-1, 27-3), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Thursday's result

Neumann-Goretti 89, Lincoln Park 58

Class 2A

Today's schedule

Constitution (12-2, 20-9) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-1, 25-4), 2 p.m.

Class A

Thursday's result

Kennedy Catholic 73, Girard College 56

Girls

PIAA tournament

Championships

At Giant Center, Hershey

Class 6A

Friday's schedule

Boyertown (1-6, 27-5) vs. North Allegheny (7-1, 28-1), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday's schedule

Archbishop Wood (12-1, 23-7) vs. Trinity (7-3, 26-3), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday's result

Bethlehem Catholic 46, Villa Maria 27

Class 3A

Saturday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 23-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-1, 23-5), noon

Class 2A

Thursday's result

Minersville 63, Bishop McCort 49

Class A

Friday's schedule

Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 23-8) vs. Juniata Valley (6-2, 24-5), noon

Hockey

State championships

At RMU Island Sports Center

Saturday's schedule

Class AAA

Holy Ghost Prep vs. Peters Township, 5 p.m.

Class AA

Downingtown East vs. Plum, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Bayard Rustin vs. Franklin Regional, noon

Softball

Today's schedule

Disney tournament

Yough at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

McGuffey vs. Station Camp, H.S., 9 a.m.; McGuffey vs. Portland H.S., 5 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston vs. Bonner and Prendergast, 1 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston vs. Burrell, 9 a.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Allderdice at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Butler, 4 p.m.; Carlynton at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Forest Hills at West Shamokin, 5 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Frazier at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Kiski Area at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Laurel at Union, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Moon at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Norwin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 4 p.m.; Peters Township at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.; Plum at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Rochester at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.; Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; United at Blairsville, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Thursday's scores

Class AAA

Section 1

Latrobe 3, Franklin Regional 2

Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 0

Section 3

Allderdice 5, Woodland Hills 0

Central Catholic 5, Shaler 0

Fox Chapel 5, Upper St. Clair 0

Nonsection

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Peters Township 4, North Allegheny 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Hampton 0

Thursday's summaries

Class AAA

Section 1

Latrobe 3, Franklin Regional 2

Sean Vannatta (FR) d. Richard Kane, 6-2 6-2; Chad palombe (L) d. Everest Yan, 6-4 7-6; Garrett Stercho (L) d. Surya Seth, 6-3 6-1.

Doubles: Isaac Poole/Anthony Fannie (L) d. Justin Lindema/Jack Stroebel, 3-6 7-5 6-1; Joseph Bonfiglio/Joey McGinn (FR) d. Scott Solcio/Jo Haffner, 6-3 6-2.

Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 0

Singles: Turner Price (PT) d. Nolan Turko, 6-0 6-0; Kevin Lee (PT) d. Chase Anthony, 6-0 6-0; Michael Stock (PT) d. Caiden Dunlap, 6-0 6-0.

Doubles: Chris Montgomery/Kyle Williams (PT) d. Dane Taylor/Logan Hoffman, 6-1 6-1; Alec Rich/Samuel Painter (PT) d. Ogden Atwood/Jake Johns, 6-0 6-0.

Nonsection

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Singles: Drake Neuman (KA) d. Chris Marinchek, 6-2 6-1; Collin Feeney (KA) d. Tristin Greer, 6-3 6-1; Ryan Nalevanko (GS) d. Joe Tonecha, 6-0 4-6 6-4.

Doubles: Jack Maruca/Brady Shaw (GS) d. Steve Scasser/Josh Centorcelli, 6-4 6-2; Matt Malagar/Keaton Moorehead (KA) d. Kane Claflin/Luke Parise, 6-1 6-3.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.