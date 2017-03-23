High school scores, schedules for March 23, 2017
Updated 7 minutes ago
High schools
Baseball
Today's schedule
Nonsection
Allderdice at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Latrobe at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Clay-Battelle, W.Va., 4:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Pisgah, Alabama, TBA; Shenango at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Highlands, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Waynesburg, 4:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Purchase Line, TBA; Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; United at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Saltsburg, 4 p.m.
Basketball
Boys
PIAA tournament
Championships
At Giant Center, Hershey
Class 6A
Saturday's schedule
Reading (3-3, 29-3) vs. Pine-Richland (7-1, 28-1), 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Today's schedule
Archbishop Wood (12-1, 27-3) vs. Meadville (10-1, 22-1), 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday's schedule
Imhotep (12-1, 30-1) vs. Strong Vincent (10-1, 27-3), 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Thursday's result
Neumann-Goretti 89, Lincoln Park 58
Class 2A
Today's schedule
Constitution (12-2, 20-9) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-1, 25-4), 2 p.m.
Class A
Thursday's result
Kennedy Catholic 73, Girard College 56
Girls
PIAA tournament
Championships
At Giant Center, Hershey
Class 6A
Friday's schedule
Boyertown (1-6, 27-5) vs. North Allegheny (7-1, 28-1), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Saturday's schedule
Archbishop Wood (12-1, 23-7) vs. Trinity (7-3, 26-3), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday's result
Bethlehem Catholic 46, Villa Maria 27
Class 3A
Saturday's schedule
Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 23-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-1, 23-5), noon
Class 2A
Thursday's result
Minersville 63, Bishop McCort 49
Class A
Friday's schedule
Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 23-8) vs. Juniata Valley (6-2, 24-5), noon
Hockey
State championships
At RMU Island Sports Center
Saturday's schedule
Class AAA
Holy Ghost Prep vs. Peters Township, 5 p.m.
Class AA
Downingtown East vs. Plum, 2:30 p.m.
Class A
Bayard Rustin vs. Franklin Regional, noon
Softball
Today's schedule
Disney tournament
Yough at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach
McGuffey vs. Station Camp, H.S., 9 a.m.; McGuffey vs. Portland H.S., 5 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston vs. Bonner and Prendergast, 1 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston vs. Burrell, 9 a.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Allderdice at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Butler, 4 p.m.; Carlynton at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Forest Hills at West Shamokin, 5 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Frazier at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Kiski Area at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Laurel at Union, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Moon at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Norwin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 4 p.m.; Peters Township at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.; Plum at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Rochester at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.; Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; United at Blairsville, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Thursday's scores
Class AAA
Section 1
Latrobe 3, Franklin Regional 2
Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 0
Section 3
Allderdice 5, Woodland Hills 0
Central Catholic 5, Shaler 0
Fox Chapel 5, Upper St. Clair 0
Nonsection
Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Peters Township 4, North Allegheny 1
Sewickley Academy 5, Hampton 0
Thursday's summaries
Class AAA
Section 1
Latrobe 3, Franklin Regional 2
Sean Vannatta (FR) d. Richard Kane, 6-2 6-2; Chad palombe (L) d. Everest Yan, 6-4 7-6; Garrett Stercho (L) d. Surya Seth, 6-3 6-1.
Doubles: Isaac Poole/Anthony Fannie (L) d. Justin Lindema/Jack Stroebel, 3-6 7-5 6-1; Joseph Bonfiglio/Joey McGinn (FR) d. Scott Solcio/Jo Haffner, 6-3 6-2.
Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 0
Singles: Turner Price (PT) d. Nolan Turko, 6-0 6-0; Kevin Lee (PT) d. Chase Anthony, 6-0 6-0; Michael Stock (PT) d. Caiden Dunlap, 6-0 6-0.
Doubles: Chris Montgomery/Kyle Williams (PT) d. Dane Taylor/Logan Hoffman, 6-1 6-1; Alec Rich/Samuel Painter (PT) d. Ogden Atwood/Jake Johns, 6-0 6-0.
Nonsection
Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Singles: Drake Neuman (KA) d. Chris Marinchek, 6-2 6-1; Collin Feeney (KA) d. Tristin Greer, 6-3 6-1; Ryan Nalevanko (GS) d. Joe Tonecha, 6-0 4-6 6-4.
Doubles: Jack Maruca/Brady Shaw (GS) d. Steve Scasser/Josh Centorcelli, 6-4 6-2; Matt Malagar/Keaton Moorehead (KA) d. Kane Claflin/Luke Parise, 6-1 6-3.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.