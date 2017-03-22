Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for March 22, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Reading (3-3, 29-3) vs. Pine-Richland (7-1, 28-1) at Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Archbishop Wood (12-1, 27-3) vs. Meadville (10-1, 22-1) at Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Imhotep (12-1, 30-1) vs. Strong Vincent (10-1, 27-3) at Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 23-7) vs. Lincoln Park (7-2, 25-5) at Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Constitution (12-2, 20-9) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-1, 25-4) at Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Girard College (1-1, 24-8) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 25-2) at Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.

Girls

PIAA tournament

Class 6A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Boyertown (1-6, 27-5) vs. North Allegheny (7-1, 28-1) at Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Archbishop Wood (12-1, 23-7) vs. Trinity (7-3, 26-3) at Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 29-2) vs. Villa Maria (10-1, 22-5) at Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 23-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-1, 23-5) at Giant Center, Hershey, noon

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Minersville (11-1, 30-0) vs. Bishop McCort (6-1, 25-4) at Giant Center, Hershey, noon

Class A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 23-8) vs. Juniata Valley (6-2, 24-5) at Giant Center, Hershey, noon

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Wednesday's result

Peters Township 5, Central Catholic 2

Division II

Championship

Wednesday's result

Meadville 2, Carrick 1 (OT)

State championships

At RMU Island Sports Center

Class AAA

Holy Ghost Prep vs. Central Catholic/Peters Township winner, 5 p.m.

Class AA

Downingtown East vs. Plum, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Bayard Rustin vs. Franklin Regional, noon

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Norwin 2

Section 2

North Hills 4, Mars 1

Section 4

Bethel Park 4, West Allegheny 1

Class AA

Section 1

South Park 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

Blackhawk 4, Central Valley 1

Quaker Valley 4, Neshannock 1

Summaries

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Norwin 2

Singles: Sean Vannatta (FR) vs. Evan Morgan, 6-2 7-5; Everrest Yan (FR) vs. Aaron Kuhn, 6-7 6-1 6-4; Chad Sanderson (N) vs. Surya Seth, 6-4 6-3.

Doubles: Matthew Alford/John Piekut (N) vs. Justin Lindeman/Jack Strobelio, 2-6 6-3 6-4; Joseph Bonfilgio/Joey McGinn (FR) vs. Austin Hicks/Matthew Bushik, 6-0 6-0.

Class AA

Section 1

South Park 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Singles: Devin Stolar (SP) d. D.J. Zedalis, 6-0 6-1; Anthony Girol (SP) d. Chris Marinchek, 6-3 6-1; Logan Mannheimer (SP) d. Jack Maruca, 6-3 6-2.

Doubles: Noah Weiss/Stone Ellis (SP) d. Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko, 6-2 6-0; Nic Westine/Brandon Seibel (SP) d. Brady Shaw/Chase Clemence, 6-1 6-1.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

