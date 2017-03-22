High school scores, schedules for March 22, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA tournament
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Reading (3-3, 29-3) vs. Pine-Richland (7-1, 28-1) at Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Archbishop Wood (12-1, 27-3) vs. Meadville (10-1, 22-1) at Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Imhotep (12-1, 30-1) vs. Strong Vincent (10-1, 27-3) at Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 23-7) vs. Lincoln Park (7-2, 25-5) at Giant Center, Hershey, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Constitution (12-2, 20-9) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-1, 25-4) at Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Girard College (1-1, 24-8) vs. Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 25-2) at Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.
Girls
PIAA tournament
Class 6A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Boyertown (1-6, 27-5) vs. North Allegheny (7-1, 28-1) at Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Archbishop Wood (12-1, 23-7) vs. Trinity (7-3, 26-3) at Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 29-2) vs. Villa Maria (10-1, 22-5) at Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 23-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-1, 23-5) at Giant Center, Hershey, noon
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Minersville (11-1, 30-0) vs. Bishop McCort (6-1, 25-4) at Giant Center, Hershey, noon
Class A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 23-8) vs. Juniata Valley (6-2, 24-5) at Giant Center, Hershey, noon
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class AAA
Championship
Wednesday's result
Peters Township 5, Central Catholic 2
Division II
Championship
Wednesday's result
Meadville 2, Carrick 1 (OT)
State championships
At RMU Island Sports Center
Class AAA
Holy Ghost Prep vs. Central Catholic/Peters Township winner, 5 p.m.
Class AA
Downingtown East vs. Plum, 2:30 p.m.
Class A
Bayard Rustin vs. Franklin Regional, noon
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Norwin 2
Section 2
North Hills 4, Mars 1
Section 4
Bethel Park 4, West Allegheny 1
Class AA
Section 1
South Park 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2
Blackhawk 4, Central Valley 1
Quaker Valley 4, Neshannock 1
Summaries
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Norwin 2
Singles: Sean Vannatta (FR) vs. Evan Morgan, 6-2 7-5; Everrest Yan (FR) vs. Aaron Kuhn, 6-7 6-1 6-4; Chad Sanderson (N) vs. Surya Seth, 6-4 6-3.
Doubles: Matthew Alford/John Piekut (N) vs. Justin Lindeman/Jack Strobelio, 2-6 6-3 6-4; Joseph Bonfilgio/Joey McGinn (FR) vs. Austin Hicks/Matthew Bushik, 6-0 6-0.
Class AA
Section 1
South Park 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Singles: Devin Stolar (SP) d. D.J. Zedalis, 6-0 6-1; Anthony Girol (SP) d. Chris Marinchek, 6-3 6-1; Logan Mannheimer (SP) d. Jack Maruca, 6-3 6-2.
Doubles: Noah Weiss/Stone Ellis (SP) d. Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko, 6-2 6-0; Nic Westine/Brandon Seibel (SP) d. Brady Shaw/Chase Clemence, 6-1 6-1.
