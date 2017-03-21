Guido: Season of firsts for high school hoops

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's time to put a lid on the local high school basketball season.

All that's left is Cager Classic XXI on Saturday night at Highlands.

This was a season of firsts.

The first time Leechburg won a girls playoff game, the first time the Blue Devils qualified for the PIAA playoffs and the first time they won a state playoff game.

The St. Joseph girls made it to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time.

With the move to six classifications, some first-time WPIAL winners came forth — the Chartiers Valley girls, led by former St. Joseph coach Dan Slain, the Chartiers-Houston girls and the Winchester Thurston girls.

This year also saw the Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic girls become the first program to win a WPIAL title in four enrollment classifications — 1A, 2A, 3A and, now, 4A.

Pine-Richland and Hampton were the first boys programs to make the PIAA playoffs in four different classes.

With that in mind, it's time to pass out this year's awards:

• Iron Maiden Award: The Leechburg girls played all five starters the whole way in the PIAA game against Coudersport on March 11.

• Iron Men Award: Last Saturday, Abington Heights played all five for 40 minutes in a double-overtime victory over Chester.

• Best sustained success: Sings no sad songs for Chester, however. One can say the Clippers are the most successful basketball program in state history — 1,890 wins, 746 losses (.720); Chester has been to the playoffs 47 consecutive seasons and is 292-85 in postseason play; 18 appearances in the PIAA title game (eight won) and Chester has not had a losing season since 1962-63.

• Toughest schedule: The Highlands boys played 19 of their 23 games against WPIAL playoff teams. On the girls side, St. Joseph had 19 of its 26 games against playoff teams.

• Madison Bumgarner Award: The Giants left-hander is usually associated with shutouts. But in a Jan. 27 game, Burrell's boys blanked South Allegheny in the first and third quarters.

• Tradition doesn't graduate: Despite losing 12 seniors from last year's PIAA runner-up, the Mars boys made the WPIAL semifinals and the PIAA quarterfinals.

• Factoid of the Year: Of the 23 games Highlands played, the Golden Rams had the lead at some point during the fourth period in 20 games. Highlands won 12 of those 20.

• The 1K trifecta: At New Castle, all three Hooker brothers — Malik, Marquel and Marcus — eclipsed 1,000 career points while with the Red Hurricanes. Malik is a likely NFL first-round draft choice next month.

• Best student chant: During a game against New Castle, the Quaker Valley students chanted at Marcus Hooker, “Your brother's going to the Browns.”

• Buzzer beater: There were a few. One that stands out was Jan. 27 where Freeport upset section unbeaten Indiana. The Yellowjackets had the final possession and Evan Shaffhauser was nearly trapped in the key, but got a quick pass out to Ben Beale who nailed a 3-pointer that got off just in time.

• Upset of the Year: On the last night of the section season, winless Riverview traveled to play Springdale. The Dynamos needed a win to get in the playoffs, but the Raiders put it all together and emerged with a 59-51 victory. Riverview's Nico Sera scored 31 points, taking over the school's career scoring spot from Ben Erdeljac.

• Outlook for 2017-18: Leechburg's girls will get their top six players back and might make even a deeper run. ... The Freeport girls will lose just one starter. ... The St. Joseph boys will have some great shooters back but will have to improve inside strength. ... Apollo-Ridge has some talented eighth-grade boys. It will be interesting to see how quickly they can adapt to the rigors of varsity play.