Westmoreland athletes of the week: Derry's Zach Baum, Allison Brownlee

Zach Baum

School: Derry

Sport: Swimming

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Baum finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (50.05) and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.66) at the PIAA Class AA swimming championships at Bucknell on March 16 and 17. Earlier in March, Baum set a WPIAL record in the 100 butterfly.

“I was excited but I was disappointed at the same time because I got second last year. However, I got my PR. Everyone wants to be first place, but only one person can get it,” Baum said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I want to swim in college next year. I have interest from Clarion, IUP, St. Vincent and St. Bonaventure. I might be able to get a couple more schools after my performance at states. I want to be part of a program that will help me grow. I want to go to school for mathematics. I want to be an actuary.

What is your favorite stroke?

Butterfly. I'm pretty well rounded with all of them. It's pretty natural for me.

How have you grown as a swimmer through your final season?

I have become stronger in the events I have always swam. I have grown in the breaststroke. It's my second my best stroke. It's my biggest improvement for me. It helped me with my 200 IM.

What will you work on as you prepare for college?

In general, I want to work on my technique and becoming faster. I got all the strokes down and aggression, but I need the technique to help me.

If you weren't swimming, what sport would you play?

Track. I would use it to keep me occupied. If your not participating in any sport, you aren't really bettering yourself.

Allison Brownlee

School: Derry

Sport: Swimming

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Brownlee had a pair of 11th-place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle (53.42) and 200-yard freestyle (1:56.08) at the PIAA Class AA swimming championships at Bucknell on March 16 and 17. Brownlee finished second in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle at this year's WPIAL meet.

“States was definitely fun since I was with the team. It could have gone a little better, but it was a still a good experience,” Brownlee said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I have committed to attend Delta State in Mississippi. I was looking for a place with a good swimming program and law program. It was the best fit for me.

What was your favorite moment from this season?

During the counties meet, I got the chance to swim with the three girls on the relay team again. We were so close.

When you graduate, what do you want to be remembered for?

I want to be remembered as someone who never gave up and didn't stop trying.

What will you work on as you prepare for college?

I need to work on my kicking, reaction time and my turns.

What is your favorite movie?

“Finding Dory.” I find it so cute, and I love the ocean. I just really like it.

— Andrew John