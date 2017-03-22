Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Central Catholic's Ryan Kingerski, Ellwood City's Taylor Petrak

Ryan Kingerski

School: Central Catholic

Class: Senior

Sport: Hockey

Claim to fame: Kingerski scored 3 minutes, 9 seconds into in double overtime to give Central Catholic a 5-4 win in the PIHL Class AAA semifinals last week. The third-leading scorer in Class AAA with 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists), Kingerski helped guide the Vikings to the Class AAA championship game.

How were you able to score the game-winning goal?

Luckily we got a power play; we slowly worked the puck into the zone. Jake Tepe set it up. He passed it to my brother Jacob, and luckily he found me wide open. I just kind of waited until I found a shot. The goalie cheated a little bit, and I was able to put it top shelf.

What's it like playing on the same team as your twin brother Jacob?

It helps with our chemistry a lot. We play on a travel team as well. We kind of know what each other are doing all the time (on the ice); he finds me a lot and it kind of builds our chemistry.

What will the Penguins need to do to repeat as Stanley Cup champions?

Just the depth. I think they have a lot of good guys coming up from Wilkes-Barre like (Jake) Guentzel, and they just need to keep going. Even though they have a lot of injuries, just keep letting those kids roll and keep playing their game.

What's your favorite class?

Intro to athletic training. There's a lot of my buddies on the hockey team in that class so it's a pretty fun class.

Taylor Petrak

School: Ellwood City

Class: Senior

Sport: Swimming

Claim to fame: Petrak won gold medals in the Class AA 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle at the PIAA championships at Bucknell University last week. After also winning the event as a sophomore, Petrak won the 50 freestyle with a personal best time of 22.94 seconds, while finishing with a winning time of 50.42 in the 100 freestyle. Petrak will continue her swimming career next season at Ohio State.

How are the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races different?

(The 50) is only 20 or 30 seconds long, so it's just all out, as fast as you can go, and the 100, it's a little bit more of a different pace, but it's still definitely an all-out sprint, just a little bit different. The 100 gives a little more time for different things to happen; anything can really happen in either one, but the 100 gives everyone a little bit more time. … They're both different, but I love them both.

Was it more exciting to win the 50 freestyle for the second time?

Yes, my sophomore year I had won it and then going to junior year Emily Zimcosky (from Freeport) came back, and we've been competing against each other since we were little. … So it wasn't anything new; it's been a rivalry for years so we went back and forth in WPIALs also, so at states it's really who's going to get it this time? Junior year she had beaten me so this year coming back, it was definitely exciting because I was the senior and it was my last time to make my mark on high school swimming. It was awesome to do that and finally go 22 (seconds). I got pretty low down into the 23s last year and I split some 22s on my club relay, so after a hard-working summer and another season I was hoping to go 22 sometime this championship season and I said “I don't care when it is or what meet, it's just if it happens I'll be super excited.”

Was going out as a champion a fitting way to end your high school swimming career?

It's crazy to think that those four years are already over for high school, so definitely ending with WPIAL double gold and PIAA double gold was a great way to go out. Even though I was only .03 from the state record, just ending my high school career with such a great 50 race, just made it even better.

What do you like to do when you're not swimming?

There's not much time for that. I am currently tied for first in my class, so a lot of my time goes to studying and doing homework and things like that. But definitely whenever I do get the chance for free time I like to do DIY crafts and things like that. I just like relaxing, watching Netflix and things like that.

What's your favorite class?

AP calculus. It's a tough class and it challenges me, but I love my teacher and she is great with explaining things. I am planning on majoring in engineering, so I know I'm going to be taking those classes in college so there's a purpose for me learning it right now. I've gotten A's each nine weeks so far and just excited to get the understanding of it now, but then in college I'll actually learn how to apply that.