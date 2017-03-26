Shaler girls lacrosse team acclimates to Class AAA

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Despite a long, successful run with one of the most successful WPIAL Division II girls lacrosse programs, Shaler senior midfielder Shannon O'Leary hoped for another challenge. Bumping up and taking on programs in the more competitive Division I was the best option.

The PIAA provided O'Leary with the opportunity by scrapping the Division I/II format and splitting the teams into classifications by enrollment like every other sport. Shaler ended up in Section 3-AAA with former Division I stalwarts North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Sewickley Academy and Seneca Valley.

“We're definitely excited,” O'Leary said. “It's something we've been looking for. Now we have a chance to prove ourselves as Division I. It's an interesting year. I hope we can do it.”

The Titans finished 2-11 when they last competed in Division I during the 2008 season, when it was the district's only classification. After a losing season in 2009, Shaler has compiled a 107-23 record, including capturing three consecutive WPIAL titles from 2013-15.

First-year coach Bethany Snider, a 2012 Shaler graduate, is excited to lead the Titans through the transition. Shaler opened the season with a 8-6 loss to Blackhawk, which won last season's Division II title, last Saturday.

The Titans had another game with North Allegheny on Monday, but the game ended too late for this edition.

“We're really well balanced,” Snider said. “We're not strong in one specific thing, we're more spread out across the board. We're working on our defense. Stick stills are our strength, and attack-wise we have a strong offense. We just need to work on the small things every day at practice to build up to that.”

What has helped everyone is having a roster, and coaching staff, eager to show they can continue the program's run of success.

“We have a large group of seniors, and their leadership has been valuable to the team so far this year,” said Snider, who played collegiately at Thiel and Mount Union. “We also have a large group of freshman. I think that balance has made things competitive. It's made the seniors work to keep their spots and the freshmen work to prove themselves.”

Seniors Ashley Warren and Kara Jans will be asked to make significant contributions on offense. Each also will be shifting roles. Warren is moving from defense to the midfield, and Jans will be playing attack after being in the midfield last season.

Jans said with all the young players, Shaler will take time to settle in.

“That's a factor,” Jans said. “We have different people moving around. We want to get into a groove and what out what works best.”

Discovering the best mix will take time. Finding a way to minimize the nerves of taking on tough competition will help the Titans in the interim.

“We definitely learned we need to play with more confidence,” O'Leary said about the loss against Blackhawk. “We were nervous at first, but we really started to click and play strong two-half games.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.