Shaler boys lacrosse looks to replace 11 grads

Taking a year off from lacrosse by choice was part of the reason Shaler senior defender Julian Schiebel requested the team have Saturday practices. As a unit, Schiebel feels the Titans could benefit from having extra work on communication.

Shaler lost 11 seniors from last season's 11-7 team and only return four players with significant varsity experience.

None of the returnees was a defender, which is a role Schiebel will be asked to help fill after competing in track instead of lacrosse last season.

“I want them so we can come together and practice more,” Schiebel said about the weekend work. “That way maybe we won't scream at each other in the middle of matches, talk about things more and help each other out.”

The Titans, who will compete in Class AAA after the PIAA moved away from the Division I/II system, had a respectable performance in their season opener. Shaler lost 9-7 on Friday to Fox Chapel, which won its section in Division I last season.

Senior defender Christian Henning is one of the team's captains and served in a reserve role during his career. As a first-time starter, he's trying to help the Titans improve on a defense that allowed 7.22 goals per game last season.

Building the defense was something the Titans started well before the first game.

“We started indoors and started to do stuff together,” said Henning, who committed to Alderson-Broaddus to play football. “It's about repetition. We'd all do the same stuff together and tried to be fluid. We were always doing the same reps together and make us better as a whole.”

First-year Titans coach Bill Wightman said Henning's leadership ability he picked up during football has helped him as a leader on defense.

“Him coming in and practicing with those guys the past couple years has helped him tremendously,” Wightman said. “Him learning the leadership role through football is going to benefit him through lacrosse and give him the experience working with younger players.”

Keeping the backline organized will involve everyone working in concert. Shaler returns goalie Noah Snyder, which gives the Titans an experienced hand to pair with the new defender

“We talk a lot but not enough,” Schiebel said. “We have to help each other now since we are all new. We have to learn it from scratch pretty much. We can't get mad at each other and keep our heads high and focus on the game.”

With combined experience — and maybe sacrificing weekends — Shaler hopes to come together as a stout defensive unit.

“I learned a lot of patience,” Henning said about being a backup for his first few years. “You are visualizing and seeing what you could be doing on the field. When the older guys came off the field, they would tell me what happened, so I was learning what they did.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.