Fox Chapel's Goodwin filling nets early on this season

Kate Goodwin, a junior at Fox Chapel, got off to a fast start for the girls lacrosse team as she scored five goals in each of the Foxes' first three games, all of which were wins.

She also plays on the FC soccer team, but she will concentrate on lacrosse in college. She will attend Lehigh, a Division I program. She is still undecided on a major. For her efforts, she is The Herald Spotlight Athlete.

What got you interested in lacrosse?

My dad played in college so the interest came naturally. I started playing in middle school.

Will you be going to many Pirates games this season?

I hope so.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would you pick?

Beyonce, Michelle Obama and Grace Knepshield.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before a game?

I have a musical playlist I listen to, and I always have to wear one of two lucky headbands.

Who's your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Sidney Crosby.

What's your favorite fast food joint?

Chipotle.

What is your favorite season of the year?

Definitely summer.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Bananas, peanut butter and fresh bread.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Hang out with my friends, travel and go on runs.

What is your favorite TV show?

“The Blacklist.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

Mac ‘n cheese, steak and a warm brownie with vanilla ice cream.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Fresh baked cookies.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Sushi. I won't eat raw fish.

What kind of people turn you off?

People who are cocky.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Croatia.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“Zoolander.”

If you could trade places with anybody for a day, who would it be?

Kanye West.

Who would be your dream date?

Liam Hemsworth.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

Looked like Dora the Explorer when I was younger. I took a lot of heat on that.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.