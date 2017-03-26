Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

SSA boys lacrosse returns 3 seniors after run to PIAA playoffs

Marty Stewart | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 8:48 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Last season, the Shady Side Academy boys lacrosse team posted a 10-8 record, finished third in WPIAL Division I and made it to the state playoffs.

The good news for coach Dan Usaj is that many of those players are returning.

The Indians will be led by a trio of seniors in Clayton Krol (attack), Mac Ference (middle) and Chris Woodings (middle). Krol was named to the All-America team last year and will play at Division I High Point next season.

Ference will attend Rhodes College, and Woodings will be playing at Washington & Lee.

Also returning are juniors Ben Ream (midfield/attack) and Blake Benko (midfield/attack) and sophomores Colm O'Connor (midfield), Ronan O'Connor (defense) and Connor Lemhuis (long stick middle). The O'Connors started as freshmen.

Usaj also is confident about his freshmen.

“We have seven freshmen on varsity this year,” he said. “I feel that every one of them will make an impact. They will give us much depth. The depth, especially on the offensive side, and our senior leadership will be the areas of strength this season.

“We are a very young team, but I feel that we will be successful with our amazing senior leadership and energetic young players.”

He said he believes Fox Chapel will be the toughest section foe this year.

The rest of Section 2-AAA includes Franklin Regional, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Plum.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

