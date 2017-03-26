Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

New head coach, new section for Fox Chapel girls lacrosse

Marty Stewart | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 8:48 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Katie Lundberg is taking over as coach of the Fox Chapel girls lacrosse team after assisting Jen McCrady for the last few years.

She will be taking over a team that finished 10-5 last year and lost in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.

Lundberg will have seven starters returning, led by seniors Meg McCrady (midfield), Kirsten Ovick (defense), Mikayla D'Cunha (attack) and Ali Wessel (attack), along with juniors Margeaux Essey (midfield) and Kate Goodwin (midfield) and sophomore Marissa Hardiman (midfield/defense).

Promising newcomers include senior Caroline Smith (defense), sophomores Rebecca Klaas (defense) and Makenzie Miller (goalie) and freshmen attackers Mary Ellis and Sloan Rost.

“We are a very athletic and have a group of individuals who have collectively been playing lacrosse for many, many years,” Lundberg said. “We have an extremely dynamic realm of talent across our team which I hope can help us play well against all different styles of play.

“We have a couple young players who are either new to the program or transitioning positions this year that we will need to do big things for us to be successful. If we can maintain confidence and consistency, I think this team has the potential to do great things this season. I definitely feel that this is the most athletic and dedicated team we have ever had.”

Lundberg and the team are looking forward to facing some new section foes.

Fox Chapel will be in Section 2-AAA with Freeport, Hempfield, Indiana, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Shady Side Academy.

“It will be a challenge as the sections have all been rearranged,” she said. “We will face all new teams this year, most of which we have never played in the past. We always know that Shady Side Academy has a very talented program and our close proximity always makes that a fun rivalry.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

