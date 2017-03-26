Gateway boys lacrosse 'ahead of the learning curve'

The WPIAL restructured Division II boys lacrosse in the offseason.

Instead of four sections, with two teams from each section qualifying for the playoffs, there are two sections, with four teams from each making the postseason.

Gateway coach John Washington hopes his team can reach the postseason for the second year in a row and third time in the last four years.

“It's going to be different,” said Washington, who will lead his young team into its Section 1 opener against visiting Moon on Thursday.

“We just don't have much experience with these teams, and I know most of them are traditionally really good programs. Plus, we're playing a lot of AAA teams, so we won't have an easy time this year. If I had to rank our section based on tradition, we would be right in the middle, with the potential to be in the top three. It all depends on how our kids perform and how the other teams approach playing us.”

Also in Gateway's section are Chartiers Valley, Quaker Valley, Seton-La Salle, South Fayette, Trinity and Winchester Thurston. The way the section teams are spread all over the region will make for some long road trips.

Quaker Valley, Chartiers Valley and Moon qualified for the playoffs last year.

Nine letterwinners are back from a Gateway team that went 8-8 overall and finished second in its section to eventual WPIAL finalist Hampton. The Gators won three of five to end the regular season — the two losses by a combined three goals — before a 13-9 playoff loss to Latrobe.

“It was a matter of gaining more experience,” Washington said. “We had a great deal of young talent that just needed to get to varsity speed. Once we did that, we were a much better team.”

Back are sophomores Jason Reber (attack), Nevin Matthews (midfield), Nick Alexander (defense), Geno Bellante (midfield), Marco Contestible (attack) and Conor Farren (defensive middie); juniors Asher Passalinqua (midfield) and Michael Macesich (defense); and senior Jack Jacob (attack).

Gateway placed six players on the all-section team last year. Four of them graduated, including leading scorer Jake Passalinqua (46 goals, 14 assists). Reber was an all-star after a freshman year that saw him score 30 goals and add 20 assists.

“Jason is bigger, stronger and faster,” Washington said. “He plays with a calmness and confidence that really allows his talents to show. He understands how his game is supposed to be played, and he is a great teammate.”

Matthews, also an all-star last year, won 75 percent of his faceoffs in his first varsity season. He is battling back from an injury suffered in Gateway's scrimmage against Freeport last week.

“Nevin's a key offensive player, a skilled defensive middie and a big part of our transition game,” Washington said. “Hopefully he won't be out long. It's like a baseball team losing their best pitcher who also happens to be one of their best hitters. We have several players that can help fill his roles, but we don't have one player that can do all the things he does, so we're going to have to use more players and get them up to speed quickly.”

Washington said while the team is young in age, it doesn't lack in lacrosse experience.

“They are way ahead of the learning curve,” Washington said. “They just need to get used to the varsity speed and physicality, which should happen naturally as we play through our schedule. Overall, we need to continue to get players into the correct roles and then hope the players can exceed expectations. We're confident that will happen. They are a really good group.”

