OT win highlighted special season for TJ hockey

One of the most thrilling games in the PIHL playoffs was Thomas Jefferson's 5-4 triple-overtime victory over South Fayette in the Class A quarterfinals at Ice Castle.

“The South Fayette game was a real test, and we were fortunate to come out on top,” TJ coach Bill Crousey said. “Both teams left everything out on the ice.”

Sophomore forward Joey Oliver scored with 3:15 remaining in the third overtime to lift the Jaguars into the semifinal round.

“The play started when Casey Bilski shot from the point,” Oliver said. “Danny Harrold got the rebound and shot back at the net. The puck deflected out in front of the net, and I shot it in.”

Oliver had nothing but high praise for his team and teammates, which lost to Franklin Regional, 6-4, in the PIHL semifinals.

“Coach Crousey provided guidance and constant feedback to improve our game,” Oliver said. “Danny Harrold and Matt Krieger set the bar every game. Brendan Crousey and Casey Bilski were our anchors on D. John Piscitelli also moved from forward to defense to help the team. Dom Tamburi, Kevin Koett and Hayden Hintemeyer provided the team with key goals, (and) the younger players were a great help this season.

“I am not sure what else to ask of Mitch Chontos. For him to have never played goalie (prior to the 2017-17 season), and done as well as he did is incredible. Every player on the team worked hard and gave it their all.”

• Did you know the Brentwood girls basketball program had four seniors, four juniors, six sophomore and two freshmen listed on the varsity team roster this season?

“I'm very pleased with the leadership that was displayed by the seniors, and with the juniors beginning to step into more of that role,” said Jayson Livingston, Brentwood's assistant coach. “The sophomores became an active and integral part of the team, and the freshmen improved at a steady rate the entire year.

“I feel that the girls improved, had fun and are becoming wonderful young adults.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.