A-K Valley high school roundup: St. Joseph freshman gets complete-game win in debut

Tyler Wood had a varsity debut to remember Friday.

The St. Joseph freshman pitched a complete game and struck out seven batters as the Spartans beat Summit Academy, 11-1, in five innings in a nonsection game.

Austin O'Hara hit a two-run double for St. Joseph (1-0), which scored six runs in the third inning. Another freshman, Joe Godinez, doubled and scored two runs.

Freeport 10, Armstrong 6 — Freeport trailed by a run after three innings but scored four runs in the fourth of a nonsection victory over Armstrong (0-1). Nevin DeCroo had three hits for Freeport (1-0), and Brodey Cowan had a two-run double and pitched 5 2⁄ 3 innings to earn a win. Michael Lhote went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Armstrong.

Boys basketball

Sewickley Academy 68, Constitution 63 — The state final started terribly for Sewickley Academy, but the team made up for that in overtime.

Justin Pryor scored 21 points, Nate Ridgeway added 16 and the WPIAL champion rallied from a 10-point first-quarter deficit to defeat Constitution in the PIAA Class 2A final. The two combined for five free throws in overtime, but Ridgeway had a key block with 1 minute, 30 seconds left and later added a breakaway layup with 9 seconds left to clinch the win.

The state title was the third for Sewickley Academy (26-4) after wins in 1997 and 2010. The Panthers trailed 10-2 and 16-4 in a dismal opening quarter, but they forced a 43-43 tie after three and 59-59 after the fourth.

Girls basketball

Boyertown 46, North Allegheny 35 — North Allegheny never found its shot.

The WPIAL champion made only 14 of 51 attempts in a loss to Boyertown in the PIAA Class 6A final at Giant Center.

The Tigers, making their first appearance in the state finals, were 3 of 21 from 3-point range.

North Allegheny (28-2) led 19-14 at the half but made just six shots after halftime. Piper Morningstar led the Tigers with 10 points.

Abby Kapp led Boyertown with 17 points.

Softball

Chartiers-Houston 7, Burrell 6 (8 inn.) — Lea Coffman hit two doubles and knocked in a pair of runs, but the Bucs (0-1) came up short in extra innings of a nonsection game in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Alaina York finished with a triple, two stolen bases and a run batted in for Burrell. Maci Kenseck led Chartiers-Houston (1-0) with three hits and three RBIs.