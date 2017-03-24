High school scores, schedules for March 24, 2017
High schools
Baseball
Friday's results
Tournament
Plum 11, Hammond Academy, S.C. 3
Nonsection
Bethel Park 1, Seneca Valley 0
Blackhawk 6, Erie Cathedral prep 0
Brashear 24, Geibel 0
Carlynton 12, Beth-Center 2
Ellwood City 4, Laurel 3
Fort Cherry 14, Cornell 7
Freedom 14, Rochester 2
Freeport 10, Armstrong 6
Hempfield 5, Shaler 3
Mapletown 12, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 8
Mars 14, Riverdale Country School, N.Y. 0
Montreal Cannoniers 4, Chartiers-Houston 1
Mt. Lebanon 2, Pine-Richland 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 10, Northgate 0
Peters Township 5, Fox Chapel 1
Riverside 1, Shenango 0
Serra Catholic 23, Pisgah, Ala. 4
Steel Valley 12, Frazier 2
St. Joseph 11, Summit Academy 1
St. Thomas More 12, Chartiers-Houston 1
Trinity 7, Belle Vernon 5
Upper St. Clair 10, Hudson, Ohio 2
West Allegheny 5, Hopewell 2
Burrell at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Eden Christian Academy at Quigley Catholic, ppd.
Latrobe at North Allegheny, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Jeannette, ppd.
Riverview at Avonworth, ppd.
Seton-La Salle at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Springdale at Highlands, ppd.
Allderdice at Penn Hills (n)
Holy Family Academy at Perry Traditional Academy (n)
Obama Academy at Sto-Rox (n)
West Greene at Waynesburg (n)
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, ppd.
Saturday's schedule
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan vs. Olentangy Liberty, 3 p.m.; Central Valley vs. Ringgold, 11 a.m.; Hempfield at Chartiers Valley, 2 p.m.; Highlands at Blackhawk, 11 a.m.; Latrobe at North Allegheny, 11 a.m.; Laurel at Carlynton, 1 p.m.; McGuffey at Trinity, TBA; Pine-Richland at Bethel Park, 1 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Section, Ala., 10:30 a.m.; Serra Catholic at Section, Ala., 12:30 p.m.
Basketball
Boys
PIAA tournament
Championships
At Giant Center, Hershey
Class 6A
Saturday's schedule
Reading (3-3, 29-3) vs. Pine-Richland (7-1, 28-1), 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday's result
Archbishop Wood 73, Meadville 40
Class 4A
Saturday's schedule
Imhotep (12-1, 30-1) vs. Strong Vincent (10-1, 27-3), 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday's result
Sewickley Academy 68, Constitution 63 (OT)
Girls
PIAA tournament
Championships
At Giant Center, Hershey
Class 6A
Friday's result
Boyertown 46, North Allegheny 35
Class 5A
Saturday's schedule
Archbishop Wood (12-1, 23-7) vs. Trinity (7-3, 26-3), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday's schedule
Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 23-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-1, 23-5), noon
Class A
Friday's result
Lebanon Catholic 55, Juniata Valley 43
Hockey
State championships
At RMU Island Sports Center
Saturday's schedule
Class AAA
Holy Ghost Prep vs. Peters Township, 5 p.m.
Class AA
Downingtown East vs. Plum, 2:30 p.m.
Class A
Bayard Rustin vs. Franklin Regional, noon
Lacrosse
Boys
Friday's result
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 13, Seneca Valley 7
Penn-Trafford 13, Indiana 9
Girls
Friday's results
Nonsection
Bethel Park 10, Upper St. Clair 9
Franklin Regional 14, Latrobe 5
Hampton 18, Butler 10
Softball
Friday's results
Disney tournament
Franklin Regional 12, Shiocton, Wisconsin 2
Spring-Ford 13, Franklin Regional 4
Thomas Jefferson 7, Olentangy Orange, Ohio 5
Thomas Jefferson 6, Shiocton, Wisconsin 5
Yough 14, Dallas, PA 1
Yough 9, North Hills 5
Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach
Chartiers-Houston 4, Bonner and Prendergast 1
Chartiers-Houston 7, Burrell 7
Portland, Tenn. 8, McGuffey 7
South Fayette 13, Bentworth 3
South Fayette 13, Paramus Catholic, N.J. 5
Station Camp, Tenn. 4, McGuffey 2
West Greene 5, University, Tenn. 3
Nonsection
Bethel Park 1, Seneca Valley 0
Freedom 11, Carlynton 6
Freeport 6, Leechburg 3
Hempfield 8, Penn-Trafford 5
Jefferson-Morgan 14, Geibel 4
Moon 2, Seneca Valley 0
Peters Township 10, Blackhawk 8
Plum 7, Fox Chapel 5
West Mifflin 7, Ringgold 6
Albert Gallatin at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Frazier at Monessen, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Hampton at Gateway, ppd.
Norwin at McKeesport, ppd.
Oakland Catholic at Bethel Park, ppd.
Rochester at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Mohawk, ppd.
West Allegheny at Hopewell, ppd.
Allderdice at Carrick (n)
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Butler (n)
Central Valley at South Side Beaver (n)
Chartiers Valley at Baldwin (n)
Forest Hills at West Shamokin (n)
Fort Cherry at Cornell (n)
Highlands at Deer Lakes (n)
Indiana at Armstrong (n)
Kiski Area at Connellsville (n)
Laurel at Union (n)
Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley (n)
New Castle at Shenango (n)
Pine-Richland at Ambridge (n)
Riverview at Northgate (n)
South Allegheny at Steel Valley (n)
Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands (n)
Springdale at Quigley Catholic (n)
Uniontown at Charleroi (n)
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 10, Purchase Line 0
Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, ppd.
United at Blairsville, ppd.
Saturday's schedule
Disney tournament
Yough at Parkland, 2 p.m.
Ripken Experience tournament, at Myrtle Beach
Chartiers-Houston vs. Paramus Catholic, 11 a.m.; Chartiers-Houston vs. Northeast Bradford, Myrtle Beach, 1 p.m.; McGuffey at McMinn County, Tenn. 1 p.m.; McGuffey at Westerville North, Tenn. 7 p.m.;
Nonsection
Blackhawk at Highlands, noon; Carmichaels at Burgettstown, 11 a.m.; Ellwood City at Union, noon; Frazier at Trinity, 1 p.m.; Kiski Area at Connellsville, noon; Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 1:30 p.m.; New Castle at Neshannock, 11 a.m.; Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, noon; Quaker Valley at Shenango, noon; Upper St. Clair at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Friday's results
Class AAA
Section 4
Carlynton 3, West Allegheny 2
Nonsection
Blackhawk 3, Seneca Valley 2
Chartiers Valley 5, Thomas Jefferson 0
Hollidaysburg 4, Penn-Trafford 1
Peters Township 5, Central Catholic 0
Volleyball
Boys
Friday's results
Nonsection
Bethel Park 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
Butler 3, Latrobe 1
Hopewell 4, Seton-La Salle 1
