Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for March 24, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:48 p.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Friday's results

Tournament

Plum 11, Hammond Academy, S.C. 3

Nonsection

Bethel Park 1, Seneca Valley 0

Blackhawk 6, Erie Cathedral prep 0

Brashear 24, Geibel 0

Carlynton 12, Beth-Center 2

Ellwood City 4, Laurel 3

Fort Cherry 14, Cornell 7

Freedom 14, Rochester 2

Freeport 10, Armstrong 6

Hempfield 5, Shaler 3

Mapletown 12, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 8

Mars 14, Riverdale Country School, N.Y. 0

Montreal Cannoniers 4, Chartiers-Houston 1

Mt. Lebanon 2, Pine-Richland 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 10, Northgate 0

Peters Township 5, Fox Chapel 1

Riverside 1, Shenango 0

Serra Catholic 23, Pisgah, Ala. 4

Steel Valley 12, Frazier 2

St. Joseph 11, Summit Academy 1

St. Thomas More 12, Chartiers-Houston 1

Trinity 7, Belle Vernon 5

Upper St. Clair 10, Hudson, Ohio 2

West Allegheny 5, Hopewell 2

Burrell at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Eden Christian Academy at Quigley Catholic, ppd.

Latrobe at North Allegheny, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Jeannette, ppd.

Riverview at Avonworth, ppd.

Seton-La Salle at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Springdale at Highlands, ppd.

Allderdice at Penn Hills (n)

Holy Family Academy at Perry Traditional Academy (n)

Obama Academy at Sto-Rox (n)

West Greene at Waynesburg (n)

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, ppd.

Saturday's schedule

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan vs. Olentangy Liberty, 3 p.m.; Central Valley vs. Ringgold, 11 a.m.; Hempfield at Chartiers Valley, 2 p.m.; Highlands at Blackhawk, 11 a.m.; Latrobe at North Allegheny, 11 a.m.; Laurel at Carlynton, 1 p.m.; McGuffey at Trinity, TBA; Pine-Richland at Bethel Park, 1 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Section, Ala., 10:30 a.m.; Serra Catholic at Section, Ala., 12:30 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA tournament

Championships

At Giant Center, Hershey

Class 6A

Saturday's schedule

Reading (3-3, 29-3) vs. Pine-Richland (7-1, 28-1), 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday's result

Archbishop Wood 73, Meadville 40

Class 4A

Saturday's schedule

Imhotep (12-1, 30-1) vs. Strong Vincent (10-1, 27-3), 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday's result

Sewickley Academy 68, Constitution 63 (OT)

Girls

PIAA tournament

Championships

At Giant Center, Hershey

Class 6A

Friday's result

Boyertown 46, North Allegheny 35

Class 5A

Saturday's schedule

Archbishop Wood (12-1, 23-7) vs. Trinity (7-3, 26-3), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday's schedule

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 23-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (7-1, 23-5), noon

Class A

Friday's result

Lebanon Catholic 55, Juniata Valley 43

Hockey

State championships

At RMU Island Sports Center

Saturday's schedule

Class AAA

Holy Ghost Prep vs. Peters Township, 5 p.m.

Class AA

Downingtown East vs. Plum, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Bayard Rustin vs. Franklin Regional, noon

Lacrosse

Boys

Friday's result

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 13, Seneca Valley 7

Penn-Trafford 13, Indiana 9

Girls

Friday's results

Nonsection

Bethel Park 10, Upper St. Clair 9

Franklin Regional 14, Latrobe 5

Hampton 18, Butler 10

Softball

Friday's results

Disney tournament

Franklin Regional 12, Shiocton, Wisconsin 2

Spring-Ford 13, Franklin Regional 4

Thomas Jefferson 7, Olentangy Orange, Ohio 5

Thomas Jefferson 6, Shiocton, Wisconsin 5

Yough 14, Dallas, PA 1

Yough 9, North Hills 5

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

Chartiers-Houston 4, Bonner and Prendergast 1

Chartiers-Houston 7, Burrell 7

Portland, Tenn. 8, McGuffey 7

South Fayette 13, Bentworth 3

South Fayette 13, Paramus Catholic, N.J. 5

Station Camp, Tenn. 4, McGuffey 2

West Greene 5, University, Tenn. 3

Nonsection

Bethel Park 1, Seneca Valley 0

Freedom 11, Carlynton 6

Freeport 6, Leechburg 3

Hempfield 8, Penn-Trafford 5

Jefferson-Morgan 14, Geibel 4

Moon 2, Seneca Valley 0

Peters Township 10, Blackhawk 8

Plum 7, Fox Chapel 5

West Mifflin 7, Ringgold 6

Albert Gallatin at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Frazier at Monessen, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Hampton at Gateway, ppd.

Norwin at McKeesport, ppd.

Oakland Catholic at Bethel Park, ppd.

Rochester at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Mohawk, ppd.

West Allegheny at Hopewell, ppd.

Allderdice at Carrick (n)

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Butler (n)

Central Valley at South Side Beaver (n)

Chartiers Valley at Baldwin (n)

Forest Hills at West Shamokin (n)

Fort Cherry at Cornell (n)

Highlands at Deer Lakes (n)

Indiana at Armstrong (n)

Kiski Area at Connellsville (n)

Laurel at Union (n)

Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley (n)

New Castle at Shenango (n)

Pine-Richland at Ambridge (n)

Riverview at Northgate (n)

South Allegheny at Steel Valley (n)

Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands (n)

Springdale at Quigley Catholic (n)

Uniontown at Charleroi (n)

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 10, Purchase Line 0

Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, ppd.

United at Blairsville, ppd.

Saturday's schedule

Disney tournament

Yough at Parkland, 2 p.m.

Ripken Experience tournament, at Myrtle Beach

Chartiers-Houston vs. Paramus Catholic, 11 a.m.; Chartiers-Houston vs. Northeast Bradford, Myrtle Beach, 1 p.m.; McGuffey at McMinn County, Tenn. 1 p.m.; McGuffey at Westerville North, Tenn. 7 p.m.;

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Highlands, noon; Carmichaels at Burgettstown, 11 a.m.; Ellwood City at Union, noon; Frazier at Trinity, 1 p.m.; Kiski Area at Connellsville, noon; Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 1:30 p.m.; New Castle at Neshannock, 11 a.m.; Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, noon; Quaker Valley at Shenango, noon; Upper St. Clair at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Friday's results

Class AAA

Section 4

Carlynton 3, West Allegheny 2

Nonsection

Blackhawk 3, Seneca Valley 2

Chartiers Valley 5, Thomas Jefferson 0

Hollidaysburg 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Peters Township 5, Central Catholic 0

Volleyball

Boys

Friday's results

Nonsection

Bethel Park 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

Butler 3, Latrobe 1

Hopewell 4, Seton-La Salle 1

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

