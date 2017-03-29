Guido: Several rules changes for high school baseball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Besides the most dramatic change in high school baseball rules in years — pitch counts — several other seemingly minor changes will be part of the scholastic landscape this season.

For instance, it has been assumed a player can overslide home plate.

Now, the rule has been officially revised, saying that the design of home plate, which has been the same since the late 19th century, makes it difficult for a runner to break momentum on a slide.

Ya think?

The National Federation of State High School Associations has also stated the umpire now has the ability to give three warnings before a coach or player is ejected.

“Officials now have the opportunity to provide a tiered warning system for coaches and players,” said Eliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and student services and a former PIAA assistant executive director. “It provides coaches and players with a teachable moment to change their unsportsmanlike behavior and stay in the game.”

In Pennsylvania, anyone ejected from a high school athletic contest must also sit out the following contest.

One clarification of an existing rule states that “when an umpire hinders, impedes or prevents a catcher's throw attempting to prevent a stolen base or a pickoff play that doesn't result in an out; its a dead ball and the runner has to return to the base.”

We've all seen the scrambling around that can occur with a slightly passed ball in the home plate area.

Also, a new rule states any runner is out when he is “physically assisted by a coach,” but the play can go on. Earlier, the runner was called out immediately, even if the ball was in play.

State your changes

In softball, players and substitutes shall not enter or re-enter a game unreported.

This happens frequently when a courtesy runner is inserted during an inning and the coach would tell the umpire that so-and-so is a courtesy runner, but the original player will return to the field the next inning.

Now, each change has to be reported.

Failure to do so results in a warning to the coach. But in the second instance, the offending player shall be confined to the bench for the remainder of the game.

Yes, that means if your star pitcher is run for and is not reported to be reinserted for a second time, that pitcher is done for the day.

The coach also is restricted to the bench the rest of the day while surely receiving the ire of the school's fans.

Otherwise in softball, all undergarments now “shall be a solid or single color: black, white or gray or a school color.”

Rulesmakers were concerned of distractions and possible safety hazards.

Leechburg football reunion

The Leechburg Football Alumni Committee will be hosting a reunion May 20 at the Leechburg Marconi Club.

The reunion is open to players, coaches and managers ages 21 and over, who were associated with Leechburg football.

Cost is $25 and donations are welcome for the committee's scholarship program.

For more details, contact Frank Diani at 724-845-1962 or at fediani@comcast.net.

Tatrn to be honored

Longtime friend and media colleague Bob Tatrn will honored as part of this year's Deer Lakes School District Alumni Hall of Honor.

Tatrn and five others will be inducted at banquet at 6 p.m. May 5 in the high school cafeteria.

Tatrn, from the East Deer-Frazer High School Class of 1957, has broadcast more than 4,000 sporting events during his 57-year broadcast career,.Along with broadcasting high school and college games, Tatrn started a sports history website in 2006, wrote two books on short, odd and comical sports stories, hosts a weekly radio and cable TV sports nostalgia show and was a co-founder of the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 1970.

The alumni association, to its credit, honors not only Deer Lakes graduates, but alumni from its predecessor schools — West Deer and East Deer.

Tickets to the dinner are $25 per person. For more information, visit www.deerlakes.net.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.