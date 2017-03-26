Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski Valley high school sports week ahead: March 27-April 2, 2017

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 7:48 p.m.

Updated 41 minutes ago

MONDAY

WPIAL realignment might have broken up myriad Alle-Kiski Valley baseball and softball section rivalries, but teams aren't ready to let those series go away for good.

In baseball, Burrell visits Freeport at 4 p.m., and St. Joseph heads to Riverview for a 3:45 p.m. nonsection matchup.

In softball, Valley heads to Highlands for a 3:30 p.m. game, and Leechburg visits Springdale at 3:45 p.m.

TUESDAY

Section play begins in WPIAL softball, which means the stakes go up for several local teams, including Kiski Area, St. Joseph, Riverview and Leechburg.

The Raiders visit the Blue Devils in Section 3-A play at 4 p.m. Also in that section, the Spartans go to Geibel for a 4 p.m. game.

The Cavaliers will stop at Plum for a Section 1-5A game at 4 p.m.

Former baseball section foes Apollo-Ridge and Freeport will meet at the Yellowjackets' field at 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Fans who can't decide between watching baseball and softball should stop by Burrell, where the Bucs will host Jeannette in both at 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Leechburg softball will open its Section 3-A schedule on the road against perennial power Bishop Canevin at 4 p.m., and Riverview and St. Joseph will continue their section slates at home against Geibel and Jeannette, respectively, at 3:45 p.m.

Kiski Area softball's second Section 1-5A game entails a visit from Franklin Regional at 4 p.m.

In baseball, Burrell and Freeport will test their limits against teams from larger schools when they head to South Fayette and Hampton, respectively, for 4 p.m. games.

FRIDAY

There's no shortage of local softball viewing options Friday. Kiski Area hosts Leechburg at 4 p.m., Highlands hosts Penn Hills at 4:30 p.m., Riverivew is at home to face Springdale at 3:45 p.m. and Apollo-Ridge hosts St. Joseph at 3:45 p.m.

