Freeport boys lacrosse thinks big

Freeport senior attackman Corey Schrecengost found even his dad was eager to jump ahead to playoff talk Saturday after the boys lacrosse team opened its season with a lopsided nonsection win in West Virginia.

Schrecengost, part of Freeport lacrosse since its inception, prefers to wait a few weeks before pondering the Yellowjackets' postseason hopes. But he understands why there's a buzz around the boys team this spring.

Between its 30-man roster and collection of four-year varsity veterans, Freeport possesses the amount of talent necessary to field a winning team in the WPIAL. The program made steady progress but finished below .500 in each of its first two seasons as a WPIAL member. Now comes the time when those involved with Freeport dare to dream bigger.

“The seniors this year are the class that started the program,” said Schrecengost, one of the team's two captains and top scorers. “I feel confident that when my class leaves, the program will still be running pretty strong.

“It's been challenging. First, we started off just playing in some back field. Like they just threw us on a field and said, ‘Play here,' because the school really didn't care about Freeport lacrosse. … But now, I feel like the school has taken a way bigger step to supporting the Freeport team. It's been a slow progression over the last six years, but you've got to start somewhere with a new club team.”

While practicing on Freeport's new turf field the past few weeks, coach Jarvis Lindsay challenged the Yellowjackets to learn new concepts. Lindsay no longer considers Freeport too stunted by shortages in manpower or skill to dive deeper into chalk talk.

“It's just easier because you're not spending as much time on the bare fundamentals of the game,” Lindsay said. “You can start doing stuff with your offense and your defense, providing different looks out there, which we really couldn't do before, both because of numbers and because of experience.

“I'm a big fundamentals guy. I think you can win about 90 percent of your games on fundamentals alone. Being able to catch and throw and pick up a ground ball without thinking about it with both hands, that's key. If you can just do that stuff, you're going to win most of your games.”

Schrecengost and senior co-captain Evan Schaffhauser bring the offensive firepower at attack, where they're joined by junior Sean Fennell.

Juniors Braith Kiser and Brennon Riley lead the midfield, and senior Austin Uric and Austin Kemp anchor the defense. Senior Noah Freeman, a newcomer to the sport, will start in goal.

There's curiosity from the coach and his players to see how many newcomers emerge as breakout contributors. Promising athletes abound. Schrecengost sees confidence as one barrier for many to overcome.

“I threw a pass (Saturday) to a freshman, and he was hesitant to take a shot,” Schrecengost said. “I went up to him afterward and said, ‘Hey man, if you think you've got the shot, take it. Don't worry about missing, because you'll get another chance.' ”

Stuck in a deep section with returning WPIAL Division II/Class AA finalists Mars and Hampton, Freeport will need considerable faith in itself to contend.

“There's always a couple juggernauts in the section,” said Lindsay, who also lumped Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic into that mix. “We'd love to give them a good game. We're going to have to be able to play with those three organizations if we're going to get to the playoffs.”

