Freeport girls lacrosse team faces pivotal season

Freeport girls lacrosse coach Bob Conklin assures his players the dropped passes with diminish as the season progresses. He considers the confidence-building imperative.

If the ball falls out of Freeport sticks with enough frequency this season, Conklin said he fears that more than passes might crash to the ground next year.

A pivotal season has arrived for the Yellowjackets, who graduated three players and entered this spring with 11 seniors. Conklin said Freeport, in its second season as a full-fledged WPIAL member in girls lacrosse, added at least six players to its roster, but he remains uneasy about the future of a varsity program that's set to lose more than half of its roster.

“My goal this year is to try to get the new girls up to a point where everything is just going to start to fall in easy for them and be exciting and fun so they come back next year,” Conklin said. “I have eight girls who could return, and I'm hoping all eight do.

“I was hoping we would have more girls come out. Next year, if we only have four or five girls come out, we won't have enough for a team. I'm hoping between playing some games and the boys program and everybody getting to talking, we can get some girls to come out for the sport.”

Midfielders Hannah Bowman, Kaeley Lentz and Cameron Lindsay compose three quarters of Freeport's captain corps. Their two-way play will set the example for the newcomers to follow.

Cassandra Suran hopes to help Freeport along on the back end as the starting goalie.

And the coach's daughter, senior Christina Conklin, anchors the attack unit.

“We work really well together,” Christina Conklin said of the seniors. “We feel like it's going to be a tough season, but if we keep our heads up, we can get through it.”

Car rides home from games and practices give father and daughter ample chances to map out how to help Freeport's present and future. The senior attacker chuckled when asked if she sometimes needs a reminder that she serves as a player, not an assistant.

“We definitely talk about what we need to improve on,” she said. “He gets my input on practices and how they go.”

WPIAL realignment did the Yellowjackets no favors as it moved them from Class AA, where they secured wins over Greensburg Salem and Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic a season ago, to Class AAA, where they must compete in Section 2 with Fox Chapel, Hempfield, Indiana, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Shady Side Academy.

“It's kind of a growing season for us,” Bob Conklin said. “We were probably a little stronger last year because we didn't have as many new girls. We've got to get them experience. For the new girls, once they catch on and get the hang of things, things will probably go much better. I'm hoping the end of our season is a lot stronger than the beginning.”

