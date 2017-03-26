Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Freeport girls lacrosse team faces pivotal season
Bill West | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 10:24 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Lacrosse coach Bob Conklin, works out with the girls varsity Lacrosse team during a recent practice at Freeport High School.Thursday March 23, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Hannah Bowman, works out with the varsity Lacrosse team during a recent practice at Freeport High School.Thursday March 23, 2017.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Freeport girls lacrosse coach Bob Conklin assures his players the dropped passes with diminish as the season progresses. He considers the confidence-building imperative.

If the ball falls out of Freeport sticks with enough frequency this season, Conklin said he fears that more than passes might crash to the ground next year.

A pivotal season has arrived for the Yellowjackets, who graduated three players and entered this spring with 11 seniors. Conklin said Freeport, in its second season as a full-fledged WPIAL member in girls lacrosse, added at least six players to its roster, but he remains uneasy about the future of a varsity program that's set to lose more than half of its roster.

“My goal this year is to try to get the new girls up to a point where everything is just going to start to fall in easy for them and be exciting and fun so they come back next year,” Conklin said. “I have eight girls who could return, and I'm hoping all eight do.

“I was hoping we would have more girls come out. Next year, if we only have four or five girls come out, we won't have enough for a team. I'm hoping between playing some games and the boys program and everybody getting to talking, we can get some girls to come out for the sport.”

Midfielders Hannah Bowman, Kaeley Lentz and Cameron Lindsay compose three quarters of Freeport's captain corps. Their two-way play will set the example for the newcomers to follow.

Cassandra Suran hopes to help Freeport along on the back end as the starting goalie.

And the coach's daughter, senior Christina Conklin, anchors the attack unit.

“We work really well together,” Christina Conklin said of the seniors. “We feel like it's going to be a tough season, but if we keep our heads up, we can get through it.”

Car rides home from games and practices give father and daughter ample chances to map out how to help Freeport's present and future. The senior attacker chuckled when asked if she sometimes needs a reminder that she serves as a player, not an assistant.

“We definitely talk about what we need to improve on,” she said. “He gets my input on practices and how they go.”

WPIAL realignment did the Yellowjackets no favors as it moved them from Class AA, where they secured wins over Greensburg Salem and Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic a season ago, to Class AAA, where they must compete in Section 2 with Fox Chapel, Hempfield, Indiana, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Shady Side Academy.

“It's kind of a growing season for us,” Bob Conklin said. “We were probably a little stronger last year because we didn't have as many new girls. We've got to get them experience. For the new girls, once they catch on and get the hang of things, things will probably go much better. I'm hoping the end of our season is a lot stronger than the beginning.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.