A-K Valley high school notebook: Balla boys ready to reunite at Allegheny

The Balla brothers have a family reunion lined up for next fall in Meadville.

Valley senior Chase Balla committed last week to play football at Allegheny, where his older brother, Tyler, plays. The reigning Valley News Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year chose the Gators over St. Vincent.

“It feels great,” Balla said. “Glad that the process is over. Ready for this next chapter on and off the field, and having my brother alongside me is probably the greatest thing possible.”

Balla was named the Allegheny Conference's Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 after the safety finished his senior season with 115 tackles, three sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

As a Wildcat quarterback, Balla also rushed for 1,034 yards and 14 touchdowns and passed for 452 yards and five TDs, leading Valley to a 6-3 record and the brink of a WPIAL playoff berth.

Balla expects to play defense, likely safety, for Allegheny.

Tyler Balla, a Greensburg Central Catholic graduate, led Allegheny in rushing with 413 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, his sophomore season. He also caught 18 passes and saw time as a kick returner.

Pro Bono

The Kiski Area boys soccer team's Class of 2017 added a third college recruit last week as senior Nick Bono committed to Pitt-Greensburg.

“It's a huge stress off my back,” said Bono, who plays midfield and center back. “I've been juggling with this decision for months, and it just feels so good to go to a school I'm really going to love.”

Bono said he also considered Slippery Rock and Penn State Behrend, but Pitt-Greensburg's small size and highly ranked physical therapy program won him over.

He joins fellow Kiski Area seniors Reed Ziemianski (St. Bonaventure) and Chase Kuhn (Pitt-Johnstown) as college commitments.

Tutch and go

Although he starred in basketball in the Alle-Kiski Valley, Joey Tutchstone's most hands-on experience with the Cager Classic came when he coached the East boys to victory in last week's 21st annual game.

That's because Tutchstone, a standout point guard at Kiski Area who later played at Pitt-Johnstown, participated in two other All-Star basketball games during his senior season: the Roundball Classic and the Rising Star Basketball Classic.

“They got on me a little bit about not coming, but you were only allowed to play in two at the time,” said Tutchstone, now Kiski Area's boys basketball coach.

Tutchstone's Kiski Area teammate and best friend, Corey Smith, was named the East team MVP at the 2002 game as Tutchstone watched from the stands. Tutchstone later was an assistant in the game before getting to coach the East boys Saturday.

“It's exciting to see the best basketball players in the A-K Valley come together one last time,” he said. “Some of these guys, it's the last time they're going to play basketball competitively except for leagues. It's exciting to meet the guys. They all seem like good kids.”

Essay, essay

Among the awards given out at the 21st annual Cager Classic on Saturday was for the Joe and Kathy Guyaux Scholastic Essay.

Leechburg's J.B. Burtick and Highlands' Ashlyn Jonczak won the $500 awards for their essays, which came on the topic of “What are the qualities of a good teammate?”

