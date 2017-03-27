Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski roundup: Radvan sisters key win for Freeport softball

Staff Reports | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Freeport was tied midway through its nonsection softball game against Armstrong, but the Radvan sisters came through.

Senior Kristie Radvan and freshman Tori Radvan drove in runs on base hits in a two-run bottom of the fourth, breaking the tie and lifting the Yellowjackets to a 13-4 victory Monday afternoon.

Kristie Radvan went 2 for 3 with a home run — her second in as many games — and four RBIs for Freeport (2-0) and also picked up the win in the circle, allowing six hits in seven innings.

Allie DeJidas collected four of Freeport's 18 hits. Ashleigh Schmidt added three hits and an RBI, and Claire Crytzer doubled and drove in two runs.

Girls lacrosse

Freeport 12, Penn-Trafford 2 — Cameron Lindsay scored five goals, and Chrissy Conklin added four to lead Freeport to a Section 2-AAA win. Cassie Suran made 18 saves in goal for the Yellowjackets (1-0-1, 1-0). Jacque Burris, Kaeley Lentz and Mayce Wonderling had a goal apiece for Freeport.

Baseball

Hempfield 15, Kiski Area 1 (5 inn.) — Tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the second inning, Hempfield broke it open by scoring seven runs to down the Cavaliers in a nonsection game. Tyler Dancu pitched 4 23 innings to get the win for Hempfield (2-0). Kiski Area's Nick Yohe was the losing pitcher. Billy Perroz knocked in Ryne Wallace in the second inning to put Kiski Area (0-1) on the board. Jordan Fiedor doubled, tripled and drove in four runs for the Spartans.

Boys tennis

Valley 4, Kiski Area 1 — Valley picked up a pair of wins in singles and swept the doubles matches to roll to a nonsection victory over Kiski Area. Michael Saliba and Alex Ward won in straight sets at second and third singles, Giovanni Vigilante and Dominic Bussard were winners in a three-set match at first doubles and Michael Odrey and Joseph Guzzo won in straight sets at second doubles. Kiski Area's Drake Neumann recorded a straight-set win at first singles.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.