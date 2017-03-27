Alle-Kiski roundup: Radvan sisters key win for Freeport softball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport was tied midway through its nonsection softball game against Armstrong, but the Radvan sisters came through.

Senior Kristie Radvan and freshman Tori Radvan drove in runs on base hits in a two-run bottom of the fourth, breaking the tie and lifting the Yellowjackets to a 13-4 victory Monday afternoon.

Kristie Radvan went 2 for 3 with a home run — her second in as many games — and four RBIs for Freeport (2-0) and also picked up the win in the circle, allowing six hits in seven innings.

Allie DeJidas collected four of Freeport's 18 hits. Ashleigh Schmidt added three hits and an RBI, and Claire Crytzer doubled and drove in two runs.

Girls lacrosse

Freeport 12, Penn-Trafford 2 — Cameron Lindsay scored five goals, and Chrissy Conklin added four to lead Freeport to a Section 2-AAA win. Cassie Suran made 18 saves in goal for the Yellowjackets (1-0-1, 1-0). Jacque Burris, Kaeley Lentz and Mayce Wonderling had a goal apiece for Freeport.

Baseball

Hempfield 15, Kiski Area 1 (5 inn.) — Tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the second inning, Hempfield broke it open by scoring seven runs to down the Cavaliers in a nonsection game. Tyler Dancu pitched 4 2⁄ 3 innings to get the win for Hempfield (2-0). Kiski Area's Nick Yohe was the losing pitcher. Billy Perroz knocked in Ryne Wallace in the second inning to put Kiski Area (0-1) on the board. Jordan Fiedor doubled, tripled and drove in four runs for the Spartans.

Boys tennis

Valley 4, Kiski Area 1 — Valley picked up a pair of wins in singles and swept the doubles matches to roll to a nonsection victory over Kiski Area. Michael Saliba and Alex Ward won in straight sets at second and third singles, Giovanni Vigilante and Dominic Bussard were winners in a three-set match at first doubles and Michael Odrey and Joseph Guzzo won in straight sets at second doubles. Kiski Area's Drake Neumann recorded a straight-set win at first singles.