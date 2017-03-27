High school scores and schedules for March 27, 2017
High schools
Baseball
Monday's results
Myrtle Beach tournament
Anthony Wayne 5, Canon-McMillan 4
Nonsection
Avonworth at Springdale, ppd.
Beaver 3, Riverside 0
Burgettstown at Mapletown, ppd.
Carmichaels at Brownsville, ppd.
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Freedom 9, Chartiers-Houston 1
Freeport 9, Burrell 7
Gateway 3, Fox Chapel 1
Hempfield 15, Kiski Area 1
Hopewell 12, New Brighton 7
Latrobe 2, Trinity 0
McKeesport 3, Penn Hills 1
Moon 5, Ambridge 0
Neshannock 12, Rochester 0
Norwin at Indiana, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, ppd.
Pine-Richland 9, Keystone Oaks 4
Southmoreland at Yough, ppd.
South Side Beaver 3, Quigley Catholic 0
St. Joseph at Riverview, ppd.
Washington 3, Beth-Center 0
Waynesburg 4, California 0
West Allegheny 11, Bishop Canevin 0
Woodland Hills 7, Allderdice 4
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Saltsburg, ppd.
Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Today's schedule
Myrtle Beach tournament
South Park vs. Chardon, 3 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Brentwood at Seton-La Salle, 3:45 p.m.; California at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Clairton at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.; Mohawk at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Riverview at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Rochester at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Shenango at New Castle, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Springdale at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin vs. Vincentian Academy, Vero Beach, Fla., 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Monday's results
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 16, Penn-Trafford 4
Girls
Monday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 18, Allderdice 5
Peters Township 17, Baldwin 5
Mt. Lebanon 10, Hampton 5
Section 2
Freeport 12, Penn-Trafford 2
Norwin 15, Hempfield 11
Section 3
North Allegheny 12, Shaler 9
Seneca Valley 15, Sewickley Academy 11
Class AA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 14, Greensburg Salem 1
Section 2
Blackhawk 14, South Fayette 2
Quaker Valley 19, Chartiers Valley 5
Trinity 10, Moon 8
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 9, Knoch 8
Mars 13, Cardinal Wuerl North catholic 12
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 10, Hampton 6
Softball
Monday's results
Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14, Pikeville, Ky. 9
WPIAL.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Kiski Area, ppd.
Belle Vernon 6, Steel Valley 1
Fox Chapel 11, Hampton 2
Freeport 13, Armstrong 4
Greensburg Salem at Derry, ppd.
Hempfield 9, Connellsville 1
Knoch at Riverside, ppd.
Laurel 5, Beaver 4
Leechburg at Springdale, ppd.
Norwin at Gateway, ppd.
Seneca Valley 11, Mars 1
Shaler 2, Plum 0
Valley at Highlands, ppd.
Waynesburg 12, California 6
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville 14, United 3
Ligonier Valley 7, Marion Center 1
Today's schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Brashear at Upper St. Clair, 4:15 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Kiski Area at Plum, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 3:40 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Montour, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hopewell at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Beaver, 5:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Laurel at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Mohawk at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Monessen, 4 p.m.; California at West Greene, 4:15 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Ellis, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Geibel, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.; Freedom at New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.; Freeport at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Valley, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Butler, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.; Slippery Rock at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.; South Park at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.;
District 6
Heritage
Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Monday's results
Nonsection
Allderdice 4, Moon 1
Butler 4, Gateway 1
Canon-McMillan 5, West Allegheny 0
Carlynton 3, Ambridge 2
Mt. Lebanon 5, Baldwin 0
Peters Township 5, Hampton 0
Volleyball
Boys
Monday's results
Nonsection
Ambridge 3, Derry 1
Bishop Canevin 3, Hopewell 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Penn Hills 0
Montour 3, Keystone Oaks 0
South Park 3, Mars 0
Today's schedule
Section 1-AAA
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Canon McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2-AAA
Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3-AAA
Armstrong at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Plum, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Meadville, 7:15 p.m.; Carrick at Seton-La Salle, 6 p.m.; Derry at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; OLSH at Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
