High school scores and schedules for March 27, 2017

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

Baseball

Monday's results

Myrtle Beach tournament

Anthony Wayne 5, Canon-McMillan 4

Nonsection

Avonworth at Springdale, ppd.

Beaver 3, Riverside 0

Burgettstown at Mapletown, ppd.

Carmichaels at Brownsville, ppd.

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Freedom 9, Chartiers-Houston 1

Freeport 9, Burrell 7

Gateway 3, Fox Chapel 1

Hempfield 15, Kiski Area 1

Hopewell 12, New Brighton 7

Latrobe 2, Trinity 0

McKeesport 3, Penn Hills 1

Moon 5, Ambridge 0

Neshannock 12, Rochester 0

Norwin at Indiana, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, ppd.

Pine-Richland 9, Keystone Oaks 4

Southmoreland at Yough, ppd.

South Side Beaver 3, Quigley Catholic 0

St. Joseph at Riverview, ppd.

Washington 3, Beth-Center 0

Waynesburg 4, California 0

West Allegheny 11, Bishop Canevin 0

Woodland Hills 7, Allderdice 4

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Saltsburg, ppd.

Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Today's schedule

Myrtle Beach tournament

South Park vs. Chardon, 3 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Brentwood at Seton-La Salle, 3:45 p.m.; California at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Clairton at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.; Mohawk at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Riverview at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Rochester at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Shenango at New Castle, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Springdale at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin vs. Vincentian Academy, Vero Beach, Fla., 7 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Monday's results

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 16, Penn-Trafford 4

Girls

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 18, Allderdice 5

Peters Township 17, Baldwin 5

Mt. Lebanon 10, Hampton 5

Section 2

Freeport 12, Penn-Trafford 2

Norwin 15, Hempfield 11

Section 3

North Allegheny 12, Shaler 9

Seneca Valley 15, Sewickley Academy 11

Class AA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 14, Greensburg Salem 1

Section 2

Blackhawk 14, South Fayette 2

Quaker Valley 19, Chartiers Valley 5

Trinity 10, Moon 8

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 9, Knoch 8

Mars 13, Cardinal Wuerl North catholic 12

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 10, Hampton 6

Softball

Monday's results

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14, Pikeville, Ky. 9

WPIAL.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Kiski Area, ppd.

Belle Vernon 6, Steel Valley 1

Fox Chapel 11, Hampton 2

Freeport 13, Armstrong 4

Greensburg Salem at Derry, ppd.

Hempfield 9, Connellsville 1

Knoch at Riverside, ppd.

Laurel 5, Beaver 4

Leechburg at Springdale, ppd.

Norwin at Gateway, ppd.

Seneca Valley 11, Mars 1

Shaler 2, Plum 0

Valley at Highlands, ppd.

Waynesburg 12, California 6

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 14, United 3

Ligonier Valley 7, Marion Center 1

Today's schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Brashear at Upper St. Clair, 4:15 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Kiski Area at Plum, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 3:40 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Montour, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hopewell at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Beaver, 5:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Mohawk at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, 4 p.m.; California at West Greene, 4:15 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Ellis, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.; Freedom at New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.; Freeport at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Valley, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Butler, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.; Slippery Rock at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.; South Park at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.;

District 6

Heritage

Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday's results

Nonsection

Allderdice 4, Moon 1

Butler 4, Gateway 1

Canon-McMillan 5, West Allegheny 0

Carlynton 3, Ambridge 2

Mt. Lebanon 5, Baldwin 0

Peters Township 5, Hampton 0

Volleyball

Boys

Monday's results

Nonsection

Ambridge 3, Derry 1

Bishop Canevin 3, Hopewell 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Penn Hills 0

Montour 3, Keystone Oaks 0

South Park 3, Mars 0

Today's schedule

Section 1-AAA

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Canon McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2-AAA

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3-AAA

Armstrong at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Plum, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Meadville, 7:15 p.m.; Carrick at Seton-La Salle, 6 p.m.; Derry at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; OLSH at Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

