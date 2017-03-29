A-K Valley spotlight athletes: Freeport's Tori Radvan and St. Joseph's Tyler Wood

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tori Radvan

School: Freeport

Class: Freshman

Sport: Softball

Report card: In her varsity debut, Radvan went 4 for 4, including a double and two RBIs, in the Yellowjackets' 6-3 win over nonsection opponent Leechburg on Friday. She followed that by breaking open a 4-4 game with an RBI to help lift Freeport (2-0) to a 13-4 win Monday. Radvan is hitting .667 through two games. Radvan played outside hitter on the WPIAL champion Freeport volleyball team. A three-sport athlete, the 5-foot-7 Radvan also plays forward and guard on the basketball team.

How long have you been playing softball?

Since I was 8 for Freeport Area Softball.

Were you nervous in your varsity debut?

Yes, I was very nervous.

How did your teammates help calm you down?

My sister (senior Kristie Radvan) helped by saying that I would do fine.

How did it feel to perform so well in the win over Leechburg?

It felt good just showing what I'm capable of doing.

Your sister, Kristie, is a senior on the team. How does it feel getting to play one year of varsity ball with her?

It's great to play with her again. When we were younger, we used to play together.

How does it feel to start as a freshman?

It's good. I have to make sure that I perform to my capabilities. It pushes me to be better.

What goes through your mind when you're in the batter's box?

Nothing really goes through my mind because I was told by father not think while I'm in the batter's box and (instead) just focus on hitting the ball.

What's the strength of this year's team?

I think it's great that we all work together, and we push each other. This year, we're all fighting for positions.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Blue cherry.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Josh Turner (country singer), Jennie Finch, Cat Osterman (Olympic softball).

What three words best describe you?

Athletic. Shy. Energetic.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Turkey and biscuits.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

For the longest time, I was afraid of Swiss cheese because when I was 2 years old, Kristie chased me around the house with it.

Tyler Wood

School: St. Joseph

Class: Freshman

Sport: Baseball

Report card: In his varsity debut against Summit Academy on Friday, Wood struck out seven on 61 pitches on his way to a one-hitter in the Spartans' 11-1 win over the Knights. The 6-foot-1 pitcher also plays center for the basketball team.

How long have you been playing baseball?

Since I was 4 years old.

Were you nervous in your varsity debut?

Not at all.

Who is your favorite pitcher?

I like (the Cubs') Jake Arrieta. He's a consistent pitcher, and that's what I want to be.

What's your favorite pitch?

Probably a two-seam fastball because it's what I throw the most and it moves.

What does your fastball come in at on the radar gun?

I haven't really been clocked lately but probably around 75-80 miles per hour.

Was that your first one-hitter?

No. In Cooperstown (tournament) I pitched a no-hitter, and in tournament and in-house I've pitched a no-hitters.

What's the most difficult part about pitching a no-hitter?

Keeping a stable mindset and not letting things get to you.

What's the secret to a no-hitter?

Knowing that you have teammates behind you for a reason and have faith in your team.

What's the strength of this year's team?

Fielding because we have a pretty fast team.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Strawberry watermelon.

What three people would you like have dinner with?

Jake Arrieta, Michael Jordan and Aroldis Chapman.

What three words best describe you?

Loyal. Devoted. Passionate.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Whenever they get pizza from J&S Pizza.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I used to be in the rodeo as a kid.

Where was the rodeo?

Greenville, Pa.

Did you win anything?

I won one first-place trophy for riding sheep.

— William Whalen