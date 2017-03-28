Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for March 28, 2017

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 11:42 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday's results

Myrtle Beach tournament

South Park 3, Chardon, Ohio 0

Vero Beach tournament

Vincentian Academy 6, West Mifflin 5

Nonsection

New Castle 10, Shenango 0

North Allegheny 5, Mt. Lebanon 3

Serra Catholic 11, Mohawk 0

Seneca Valley 11, Hampton 0

Steel Valley 7, Slippery Rock 2

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, ppd.

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Indiana at Norwin, ppd.

Riverview at Obama Academy, ppd.

Springdale at East Allegheny, ppd.

Valley at Ambridge, ppd.

Wednesday's schedule

Myrtle Beach tournament

South Park vs. Shaker Heights, noon; South Park vs. Eastlake North, 3 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Union, 4 p.m.; Armstrong at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Brashear at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Brentwood at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; California at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Cameron, W.Va. at West Greene, 5 p.m.; Carmichaels at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.; Carrick at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; Charleroi at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.; Hempfield at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Jeannette at Burrell, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Brownsville, 4 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Mohawk at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.; Monessen at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Butler, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Allderdice, 3:45 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; Penn Hills at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Plum at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Knoch, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Yough at Trinity, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Marion Center, 4 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.; Saltsburg at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.; United at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Blairsville, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 14, Allderdice 0

Nonsection

Hempfield 17, Seton-La Salle 11

Moon 9, Hampton 5

Quaker Valley 16, Penn-Trafford 12

Class AA

Section 2

Indiana 15, Freeport 9

Tuesday's summary

Class AA

Section 2

Indiana 15, Freeport 9

Goals: F: Corey Schrecengost (4), Evan Schaffhauser (3), Garrett Schaffhauser, Gabe Brunk

Goalkeepers: F: Noah Freeman (10 saves)

Records: F: 2-1, 0-1

Softball

Tuesday's results

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, ppd.

Brashear at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Armstrong, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Kiski Area at Plum, ppd.

Section 2

Ringgold at McKeesport, ppd.

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, ppd.

Section 3

Moon at West Allegheny, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at Mars, ppd.

Oakland Catholic at Montour, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Belle Vernon, ppd.

West Mifflin at South Fayette, ppd.

Section 3

Hopewell at Ambridge, ppd.

New Castle at Beaver, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, ppd.

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Section 4

Laurel at South Side Beaver, ppd.

Mohawk at Neshannock, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 15, Aliquippa 0

Cornell at Rochester, ppd.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, ppd.

California at West Greene, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Riverview at Leechburg, ppd.

Bishop Canevin at Ellis, ppd.

St. Joseph at Geibel, ppd.

Nonsection

Latrobe 12, Indiana 0

Steel Valley 7, Slippery Rock 2

Avonworth at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Blackhawk at Ellwood City, ppd.

Freedom at New Brighton, ppd.

Freeport at Highlands, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Valley, ppd.

Hampton at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Knoch at Butler, ppd.

Northgate at Brentwood, ppd.

Norwin at Gateway, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, ppd.

South Park at North Allegheny, ppd.

Springdale at Jeannette, ppd.

Uniontown at Southmoreland, ppd.

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse (n)

Wednesday's schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Carmichaels at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.Hampton at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.Indiana at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Jeannette at Burrell, 4 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.; Riverview at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.; Shaler at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.; Springdale at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Union at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Shenango, 4 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Homer-Center at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; United at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday's result

Class AA

Section 4

Carlynton 4, Washington 0

Track

Boys

Tuesday's results

Chartiers Valley 111, Elizabeth Forward 39

Fort Cherry 77, Burgettstown 64

Norwin 101, Greensburg Salem 49

South Park 89, Burgettstown 52

South Park 83.5, Fort Cherry 56.5

Girls

Tuesday's results

Chartiers Valley 84, Elizabeth Forward 66

Norwin 99, Greensburg Salem 51

South Park 120, Burgettstown 21

South Park 105, Fort Cherry 36

Volleyball

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Central Catholic 0

Peters Township 3, Baldwin 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Section 2

Butler 3, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

Section 3

Hempfield at Penn Hills, ppd.

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0

Norwin 3, Plum 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Huntingdon, W.Va. 3, West Shamokin 0

Meadville 3, Ambridge 1

Montour 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

City League

Obama Academy 3, Allderdice 0

Wednesday's schedule

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

