Alle-Kiski Valley roundup: Davis' grand slam boosts Riverview softball

Katelyn Davis had a grand time Thursday.

Davis hit a grand slam, and Riverview used an eight-run second inning to beat Geibel, 13-9, in a Section 3-A game.

Alivia Acierno had three hits and drove in three for the Raiders (1-1), and Kelsey Phillips added two hits and two RBIs. Phillips also picked up the victory, striking out eight batters.

Deer Lakes 16, Northgate 1 (3 inn.) — Katelynn Blair hit a pair of three-run homers as Deer Lakes breezed past Northgate in nonsection play. Becca Hoffman doubled twice, drove in three and had three hits. Danielle Huffman homered and drove in two, and Kristen Rudy picked up the win for the Lancers (1-0). Mariah Benny had a triple for Northgate (0-1).

St. Joseph 10, Jeannette 6 — Anna Swierczewski doubled, tripled and drove in two to lead St. Joseph past Jeannette in Section 3-A play. Shelby Gogal doubled, tripled and picked up the win for St. Joseph (1-0, 1-0). Kara Johnston doubled for Jeannette (0-2, 0-1).

Franklin Regional 7, Kiski Area 2 — Franklin Regional scored four runs in the first inning to pull away early in a Section 1-5A opener. Kiski Area pitcher Megan Andree pitched a complete game, giving up eight hits and striking out six. Jocelyn Behr and Brooke Zanotto had two hits apiece for the Cavaliers (0-1, 0-1). Angalee Beall allowed eight hits and struck out six for Franklin Regional (3-2, 2-0).

East Allegheny 9, Springdale 8 — Springdale held an 8-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but East Allegheny came back to score nine unanswered runs to down the Dynamos in a nonsection matchup. Faith Lepovsky allowed 15 hits and struck out three batters in seven innings to for Springdale (0-1). At the plate, Lepovsky had three hits and drove in two for the Lady Dynamos.

Baseball

Cornell 3, Springdale 2 (9 inn.) — The Raiders' Stefan Blackstone scored on a bases-loaded passed ball in the bottom of the ninth inning as Cornell beat Springdale in a Class A nonsection game. Dylan Zezza hit a game-tying home run in the sixth inning for Springdale (0-1). Pitcher Camiren Cicolini picked up the loss for the Dynamos. Billy Welsh pitched the final three innings, striking out seven, to get the win for Cornell (1-1).

Shaler 5, Kiski Area 4 — Adam Poleski scored on a fielder's choice in the top of the seventh to cut Shaler's lead to one, but the comeback came up short in a nonsection matchup. Nate Kiebler took the loss for Kiski Area (0-3), giving up seven hits and striking out six through 4 2⁄ 3 innings. Ryne Wallace singled twice, doubled and drove in a run, and Korey Shoupe had two hits and two RBIsfor the Cavaliers. Nick Friel picked up the win for Shaler (1-2), giving up six hits and striking out seven.

Hampton 5, Freeport 1 — Matt Charlton drove in pinch-runner Nick Ravotti in the fifth inning to give Freeport its lone run of the game. Brodey Cowan picked up the loss for Freeport (3-1), giving up five hits and striking out five batters in five innings. Pitcher Kevin Morgan pitched a one-hitter for Hampton (1-1).

South Fayette 3, Burrell 0 — South Fayette left-hander Ryan Kokoski limited the Bucs to three hits and struck out two as the Lions (1-0) won in nonsection action. Drew Cambal gave up three runs in three innings for Burrell (1-2).