A-K Valley high school roundup: Deer Lakes baseball picks up first win
Updated 1 hour ago
Deer Lakes jumped out to a 12-0 lead after two innings and went on to defeat Cumberland, 12-1, in five innings in Myrtle Beach, S.C. for its first win of the season.
Jake McCaskey gave up six hits and one run through four innings on his way to picking up the win for Deer Lakes (1-0). McCaskey also had three RBIs, and Shawn Logan added an RBI for the Lancers.
Boys volleyball
Derry 25, Deer Lakes 22 — The Lancers lost to host Derry in the preliminary round of the Derry Tournament. Tyler Noble finished with 10 digs, and Dan Hutchinson added eight kills for Deer Lakes (1-0).
Boys rugby
Kiski Valley 34, Central Catholic 31 — David Schuffert had a team-high four tries as the Titans (2-0) edged Central Catholic in a nonconference game. Jacob Ritchie and Matt Ashbaugh added one try each for Kiski Valley, and Gavin Robinson tallied a pair of conversions.