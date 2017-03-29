Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedules for March 29, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 10:27 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday's results

Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach tournament

South Park 7, Shaker Heights, Ohio 2

South Park 9, Eastlake North, SC 5

Nonsection

Beaver 8, Beaver Falls 4

Belle Vernon 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Bentworth 5, Monessen 3

Bethel Park 4, Fox Chapel 2

Blackhawk 12, Ellwood City 1

Brentwood 10, Eden Christian Academy 5

Brownsville 10, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Burrell 5, Jeannette 0

California 13, Mt. Pleasant 5

Cameron, W.Va. at West Greene, ppd.

Carmichaels 16, Mapletown 1

Carrick 7, Woodland Hills 4

Central Catholic 4, Chartiers Valley 1

Central Valley 10, West Allegheny 1

Charleroi at Frazier, ppd.

Fort Cherry 15, Sto-Rox 3

Freeport 12, Leechburg 2

Indiana 4, Armstrong 3

Latrobe 12, Hempfield 5

Mt. Lebanon 4, Butler 1

New Brighton 4, Freedom 3

North Hills 8, Shaler 3

Norwin 6, Allderdice 5

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 21, Burgettstown 1

Penn Hills at Baldwin, ppd.

Penn-Trafford 12, Kiski Area 0

Pine-Richland 12, Ambridge 5

Plum 5, Gateway 0

Riverside 5, Knoch 4

Shenango 12, Western Beaver 2

South Allegheny 4, Brashear 2

St. Joseph 6, Riverview 5

Steel Valley 3, Keystone Oaks 2

Union 3, Aliquippa 2

Yough at Trinity, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, ppd

District 6

Heritage

United at Penns Manor, ppd.

West Shamokin at Blairsville, ppd.

Thursday's schedule

Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach tournament

South Park vs. Chagrin Falls, 11 a.m.; South Park vs. Friends Central, 1:30 p.m.

Vero Beach tournament

Holy Family Catholic HS vs. Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Avella vs. Mapletown, Consol Energy Park, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.; Bentworth at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Beth-Center at Brownsville, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.; Brashear at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.; Burgettstown at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Clairton at Frazier, 4 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.; Freeport at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.; Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Montour, 3:45 p.m.; Ringgold at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.; Rochester at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Cornell, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Peters Township 18, Allderdice 3

Section 2

Hempfield 12, Indiana 11

Shady Side Academy 9, Latrobe 4

Section 3

Pine-Richland 18, North Allegheny 6

Class AA

Section 1

Plum 16, Yough 6

Quaker Valley 14, Blackhawk 6

Section 2

Seton-La Salle 12, Moon 9

Softball

Wednesday's results

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park 4, Peters Township 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 12, Greensburg Salem 10

Franklin Regional 12, Gateway 1

Penn-Trafford 14, Woodland Hills 1

Section 2

Connellsville 11, Albert Gallatin 7

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 10, Butler 2

Section 2

Belle Vernon 8, Keystone Oaks 0

South Fayette 7, West Mifflin 1

Section 3

Montour 14, Oakland Catholic 2

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 16, Rochester 1

Section 2

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Monessen 10, Avella 0

Nonsection

Beaver 16, New Castle 7

Burrell 12, Jeannette 0

Carlynton at Brashear, ppd.

Fort Cherry 18, Sto-Rox 2

Frazier 18, Mapletown 1

Freeport, 4, Highlands 2

Hempfield 13, Seneca Valley 1

Indiana at North Allegheny, ppd.

Leechburg 14, Riverview 0

Mohawk 11, Serra Catholic 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 13, New Brighton 3

Ringgold 15, McKeesport 9

Seton-La Salle 7, Steel Valley 4

Shaler at Penn Hills, ppd.

Shenango 11, Western Beaver 0

South Park 11, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0

Southmoreland 12, Uniontown 2

Springdale at Aliquippa, can.

Union 3, Riverside 1

West Shamokin 14, Blairsville 0

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 6, Northern Cambria 0

Penns Manor 18, United 5

Thursday's schedule

Historic Dodgertown tournament at Vero Beach, Fla.

Vincentian Academy at Baraboo, Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

Burgettstown vs. Saint Joseph Academy, Ohio, 3 p.m.; Eastlake North, Ohio vs. Upper St. Clair, 1 p.m.

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 2

McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; Mars at Moon, 3:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, 3:30 p.m.; Yough at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

New Brighton at Laurel, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Union at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; Mapletown at California, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Geibel at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Jeannette at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Brownsville, 4 p.m.; Brentwood at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Butler at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Karns City at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.; Northgate at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.; South Park at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Springdale at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Saegertown at Ligonier Valley, 3 p.m.

District 8

City League

Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, Hempfield 1

Section 3

Central Catholic 3, Baldwin 2

Fox Chapel 5, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Mt. Lebanon 5, Canon-McMillan 0

Peters Township 5, West Allegheny 0

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 3, California 2

South Park 5, Southmoreland 0

Section 2

Beaver 3, Central Valley 2

Summary

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 3, California 2

Singles: John Moonroe (C) d. D.J. Zedalis, 6-0 6-0; Josh Wohar (C) d. Chris Marincheck, 6-3 6-2; Jack Maruca (GS) d. T.J. Troutman, 6-0 6-0.

Doubles: Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko (GS) d. Dylan Beckowitz/Bryce Hite, 7-5 4-6 6-4; Brady Shaw/Chase Clemence (GS) d. Jacob Lane/Trevor Kotchman, 6-0 6-0.

Track

Boys

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 89, Penn-Trafford 61

Section 2

Connellsville 86, Belle Vernon 64

Section 5

Franklin Regional 124, Plum 26

Girls

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 114, Penn-Trafford 36

Section 2

Connellsville 79, Belle Vernon 71

Section 5

Franklin Regional 99, Plum 50

Volleyball

Wednesday's result

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Steel Valley 0

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 3

Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Plum at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 1

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:00 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver County Christian at Montour, 7 p.m.; Trinity at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Obama, 3:15 p.m.; Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

