High school scores and schedules for March 29, 2017
Updated 2 hours ago
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday's results
Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach tournament
South Park 7, Shaker Heights, Ohio 2
South Park 9, Eastlake North, SC 5
Nonsection
Beaver 8, Beaver Falls 4
Belle Vernon 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
Bentworth 5, Monessen 3
Bethel Park 4, Fox Chapel 2
Blackhawk 12, Ellwood City 1
Brentwood 10, Eden Christian Academy 5
Brownsville 10, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Burrell 5, Jeannette 0
California 13, Mt. Pleasant 5
Cameron, W.Va. at West Greene, ppd.
Carmichaels 16, Mapletown 1
Carrick 7, Woodland Hills 4
Central Catholic 4, Chartiers Valley 1
Central Valley 10, West Allegheny 1
Charleroi at Frazier, ppd.
Fort Cherry 15, Sto-Rox 3
Freeport 12, Leechburg 2
Indiana 4, Armstrong 3
Latrobe 12, Hempfield 5
Mt. Lebanon 4, Butler 1
New Brighton 4, Freedom 3
North Hills 8, Shaler 3
Norwin 6, Allderdice 5
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 21, Burgettstown 1
Penn Hills at Baldwin, ppd.
Penn-Trafford 12, Kiski Area 0
Pine-Richland 12, Ambridge 5
Plum 5, Gateway 0
Riverside 5, Knoch 4
Shenango 12, Western Beaver 2
South Allegheny 4, Brashear 2
St. Joseph 6, Riverview 5
Steel Valley 3, Keystone Oaks 2
Union 3, Aliquippa 2
Yough at Trinity, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, ppd
District 6
Heritage
United at Penns Manor, ppd.
West Shamokin at Blairsville, ppd.
Thursday's schedule
Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach tournament
South Park vs. Chagrin Falls, 11 a.m.; South Park vs. Friends Central, 1:30 p.m.
Vero Beach tournament
Holy Family Catholic HS vs. Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Avella vs. Mapletown, Consol Energy Park, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.; Bentworth at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Beth-Center at Brownsville, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.; Brashear at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.; Burgettstown at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Clairton at Frazier, 4 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.; Freeport at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.; Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Montour, 3:45 p.m.; Ringgold at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.; Rochester at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Cornell, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Girls
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Peters Township 18, Allderdice 3
Section 2
Hempfield 12, Indiana 11
Shady Side Academy 9, Latrobe 4
Section 3
Pine-Richland 18, North Allegheny 6
Class AA
Section 1
Plum 16, Yough 6
Quaker Valley 14, Blackhawk 6
Section 2
Seton-La Salle 12, Moon 9
Softball
Wednesday's results
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park 4, Peters Township 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 12, Greensburg Salem 10
Franklin Regional 12, Gateway 1
Penn-Trafford 14, Woodland Hills 1
Section 2
Connellsville 11, Albert Gallatin 7
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 10, Butler 2
Section 2
Belle Vernon 8, Keystone Oaks 0
South Fayette 7, West Mifflin 1
Section 3
Montour 14, Oakland Catholic 2
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 16, Rochester 1
Section 2
Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Monessen 10, Avella 0
Nonsection
Beaver 16, New Castle 7
Burrell 12, Jeannette 0
Carlynton at Brashear, ppd.
Fort Cherry 18, Sto-Rox 2
Frazier 18, Mapletown 1
Freeport, 4, Highlands 2
Hempfield 13, Seneca Valley 1
Indiana at North Allegheny, ppd.
Leechburg 14, Riverview 0
Mohawk 11, Serra Catholic 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 13, New Brighton 3
Ringgold 15, McKeesport 9
Seton-La Salle 7, Steel Valley 4
Shaler at Penn Hills, ppd.
Shenango 11, Western Beaver 0
South Park 11, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0
Southmoreland 12, Uniontown 2
Springdale at Aliquippa, can.
Union 3, Riverside 1
West Shamokin 14, Blairsville 0
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 6, Northern Cambria 0
Penns Manor 18, United 5
Thursday's schedule
Historic Dodgertown tournament at Vero Beach, Fla.
Vincentian Academy at Baraboo, Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach
Burgettstown vs. Saint Joseph Academy, Ohio, 3 p.m.; Eastlake North, Ohio vs. Upper St. Clair, 1 p.m.
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Section 2
McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; Mars at Moon, 3:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, 3:30 p.m.; Yough at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
New Brighton at Laurel, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Union at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; Mapletown at California, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Geibel at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Jeannette at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Brownsville, 4 p.m.; Brentwood at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Butler at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Karns City at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.; Northgate at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.; South Park at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Springdale at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Saegertown at Ligonier Valley, 3 p.m.
District 8
City League
Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 4, Hempfield 1
Section 3
Central Catholic 3, Baldwin 2
Fox Chapel 5, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Mt. Lebanon 5, Canon-McMillan 0
Peters Township 5, West Allegheny 0
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 3, California 2
South Park 5, Southmoreland 0
Section 2
Beaver 3, Central Valley 2
Summary
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 3, California 2
Singles: John Moonroe (C) d. D.J. Zedalis, 6-0 6-0; Josh Wohar (C) d. Chris Marincheck, 6-3 6-2; Jack Maruca (GS) d. T.J. Troutman, 6-0 6-0.
Doubles: Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko (GS) d. Dylan Beckowitz/Bryce Hite, 7-5 4-6 6-4; Brady Shaw/Chase Clemence (GS) d. Jacob Lane/Trevor Kotchman, 6-0 6-0.
Track
Boys
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 89, Penn-Trafford 61
Section 2
Connellsville 86, Belle Vernon 64
Section 5
Franklin Regional 124, Plum 26
Girls
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 114, Penn-Trafford 36
Section 2
Connellsville 79, Belle Vernon 71
Section 5
Franklin Regional 99, Plum 50
Volleyball
Wednesday's result
Nonsection
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Steel Valley 0
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 3
Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Plum at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Section 2
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 1
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:00 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver County Christian at Montour, 7 p.m.; Trinity at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Obama, 3:15 p.m.; Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.
