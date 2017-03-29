Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Sewickley Academy's Justin Pryor, Beaver's Ava Talorico

Alex Oltmanns | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 12:39 p.m.

Justin Pryor

School: Sewickley Academy

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: Pryor scored 21 points as Sewickley Academy won the PIAA Class 2A championship with a 68-63 overtime win against Constitution on Friday. Helping to guide the Panthers to the WPIAL title as well this season, Pryor will continue his basketball career at Catholic University.

You were trailing early in the game. How were you able to come back?

I think it was just going back to how we play. We got away from what we normally do, and for us partly it was confidence. We just had to realize we're here for a reason, and we're just as good as these guys and we just have to play like it.

What was it like winning both a WPIAL and state title this year?

It kind of capped off a perfect season for us. It's unbelievable, we set our goals high to win WPIALs and states and we got there.

How did it feel to end your high school career as a champion?

You can't end your high school career any better than that, so I was definitely really happy to end it like that.

Did you think this was possible after moving up from Class A this season?

We didn't think much of going up a classification. We knew we were good enough to compete highly in it, so we still had our goals set at that level.

What's your favorite class?

Probably economics, because I plan on going into business management or economics in college.

Ava Talorico

School: Beaver

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Diving

Claim to fame: Despite entering the PIAA diving championships as the No. 8 seed, Talorico earned the bronze medal with 387.70 points in the Class AA championships Sunday at Bucknell University. Talorico also claimed the WPIAL title this season.

What do you think led to your big performance?

I was seeded eighth, but I didn't let my seeding affect how I thought I would do. And I just kept calm during the competition and stayed consistent, and that's what got me to the top.

Did you surprise even yourself with your performance?

I definitely surprised myself. I was aiming for possibly top five or six; I didn't expect top three.

What dives did you perform?

In the final round I performed a back double pike, an inward dive and a reverse one and a half.

What type of dives are those?

A back double pike is like a back double flip. A reverse one and a half is like a gainer flip.

What is your favorite class?

Chemistry, I like it because you get to do labs.

