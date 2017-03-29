Westmoreland athletes of the week: Franklin Regional's Olda Virag, Yough's Alona Sleith

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Olda Virag

School: Franklin Regional

Sport: Hockey

Year: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Virag, who had 26 goals and 39 assists this season, scored two goals and an assist to lead Franklin Regional (20-2) to a 6-1 win over Indiana in the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry on March 21. The Panthers lost 2-1 to Bayard Rustin in the Pennsylvania Cup championship at RMU Island Sports Center on Saturday.

“It was a fun experience to play with the seniors,” he said. “It was fun to see how we came together as a team. It was a great season even though we didn't win the state title. During the Penguins Cup, I got lucky with two goals since I was playing with two great guys. With all the hard work we put in, it was a great feeling.”

What is it like to play with Jamie Mauro and Nick Carretta on the same line?

It was a great experience. We have played together since we were 8 or 9 years old. This whole season we were working hard together. We played for each other. They are great hockey players to play with, especially Jamie since he is a senior.

What is your favorite moment from this season?

My favorite moment had to be the state championship game, even though we didn't win, especially coming off from what happened last year where we didn't have any goals and lost big. This season, we lost 2-1 in overtime, and it was the best team we faced all season.

What was the difference between this year's and last year's matchup against Bayard Rustin?

The key was we had a lot of unfinished business. We won our first Pens Cup last year. We were happy, and it was just enough for us since we weren't the top seed. This season, we knew if we worked hard we would get back to the Pens Cup. We played with more passion in our game.

What will you work on during the offseason?

Conditioning and keep my body in tip-top shape. I will be doing a lot of running and hopefully get on the ice as much as I can. I will attend dry land sessions with the team. I can work on my shot. The offseason is as critical as the regular season.

How would you describe your style of play?

I'm a very offensive player. I like to look for guys on the ice, either back door or feeding guys.

Alona Sleith

School: Yough

Sport: Softball

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Sleith, a St. Vincent commit, went 2 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead Yough (2-1) to a 9-5 win over North Hills on Friday at the Walt Disney World tournament in Orlando, Fla. Sleith went 3 for 4 with a double in an 11-3 win over St. Anthony's (N.Y.) on Saturday.

“I think it's going to be a pretty good year. We need to string a couple of hits here and hit when it's timely,” Sleith said.

What made you decide to commit to St. Vincent?

It's an amazing school. Everyone is so nice there, and it's so close to home. I will major in business because I need a four-year degree. I want to be a house appraiser.

What did you work on during the offseason?

I played travel ball but other than that it's just a bunch of tee work and practicing.

What has been the message to the team after winning a state title last season?

I think we are going to be a target. We have to work harder than last year and believe in ourselves.

How does the team replace the loss of the key seniors from last year's state run?

We have to step up, but we have players that can fill in every other position. We have other players that play other positions, so it's convenient.

What is your earliest softball memory?

I was 4 years old and I was a bat girl. I remember looking up and being so excited about playing softball soon.