Alle-Kiski notebook: Lovelace drawing college interest

Mikayla Lovelace carried Leechburg to new heights this basketball season, and others are taking notice.

The Blue Devils' junior guard/forward picked up her first scholarship offer from IUP, and she's receiving interest from a handful of Division I schools.

Columbia, Cornell, North Carolina A&T and Stony Brook are among the schools that contacted Lovelace, who also ranks first in her class academically at Leechburg.

Leechburg coach Joel Ceraso expects interest to grow, as Lovelace will play in some prestigious tournaments this summer with the Western Pennsylvania Bruins AAU program.

Lovelace averaged 23 points and 7.5 rebounds this season for Leechburg, surpassing 1,000 career points in December. She led the Blue Devils to their first WPIAL playoff victory, PIAA playoff appearance and PIAA victory before they lost in the state quarterfinals to OLSH.

Have Mercy

Add Ethan McFarland to the list of Alle-Kiski Valley football recruits, as Springdale's senior running back/linebacker committed earlier this week to play at Mercyhurst.

McFarland, who also considered Geneva and St. Vincent, was named first-team all-Eastern Conference at linebacker after leading the Dynamos with 104 tackles, plus one sack and two interceptions.

He finished second on the team in rushing and receiving with 106 carries for 524 yards and six touchdowns and 13 catches for 152 yards and another score.

Big Mac

Knoch senior Mac Christy also made his college decision, committing to West Virginia as a preferred walk-on.

Christy, the son of former Freeport, Pitt and NFL offensive lineman Jeff Christy, played a variety of positions for the Knights, including quarterback, running back, tight end, linebacker and punter.

See you, Gator

Freeport baseball player Tyler Hettich committed earlier this week to Division III Allegheny College.

Hettich, a pitcher and infielder, is batting .545 on the young season for the Yellowjackets with two doubles and three RBIs.

Bain and gain

Lower Burrell resident Caroline Bain is continuing her club volleyball success.

Bain's PEVA 18 Elite team took first place at Keystone Regional Volleyball Association's Bid and Club Challenge last weekend in Harrisburg, earning a spot in the Girls Junior National Championships from April 21-23 in Dallas, Texas.

PEVA 18 Elite beat the top-ranked team from Philadelphia for the title in a three-set match, qualifying out of the tournament for the third year in a row. The team, which finished second at the North Coast Power League in Ohio, is currently ranked in the top 100 in the country.

“We certainly are creating a new name behind Pittsburgh volleyball and are excited for the weeks of training leading up to nationals,” said Bain, an outside hitter and Robert Morris commit who played at Oakland Catholic.

Hairy situation

One of the more recognizable track athletes in the Alle-Kiski Valley might become less so soon.

Freeport senior Rob Reichenbaugh, he of the flowing brown hair and beard, said he may cut the hair soon. His last haircut came in November 2015, nearly 18 months ago.

“Before prom, at least,” he said.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.