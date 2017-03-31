A-K Valley roundup: Valley rallies for win in extra innings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Valley saw its early lead slip away, but the Vikings wouldn't allow the same result for the game.

Jake McNabb stole third base and scored on the catcher's throwing error, providing the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning as Valley beat Sullivan East (Tenn.), 6-5, in extra innings Friday at The Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

McNabb, who reached base via a single before stealing second and third, finished 2 for 4 with a double. Andrew Serakowski and Eli Ferres also doubled for the Vikings (1-0), who led 5-0 after the top of the second inning. Sevrin Layden added a single for Valley's other hit.

Dan Antonacci picked up the win in relief, shutting out Sullivan on five hits in three innings, walking one and striking out two. Starter Anthony Guzzo pitched the first five innings, allowing five runs — one earned — on three hits, walking five and striking out two.

Valley, which was scheduled to play another game Friday night, will take on Hopewell at noon Saturday and Cumberland (N.J.) at 3:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Freeport 14, Morgantown 7 — Corey Schrecengost scored five goals, leading the Yellowjackets to a nonsection victory at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium. Evan Schaffhauser added four goals, and Braith Kiser tallied two for Freeport (3-1), which bounced back from its first loss of the season. Noah Freeman made 11 saves.