Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Valley rallies for win in extra innings

Staff Reports | Friday, March 31, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Valley saw its early lead slip away, but the Vikings wouldn't allow the same result for the game.

Jake McNabb stole third base and scored on the catcher's throwing error, providing the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning as Valley beat Sullivan East (Tenn.), 6-5, in extra innings Friday at The Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

McNabb, who reached base via a single before stealing second and third, finished 2 for 4 with a double. Andrew Serakowski and Eli Ferres also doubled for the Vikings (1-0), who led 5-0 after the top of the second inning. Sevrin Layden added a single for Valley's other hit.

Dan Antonacci picked up the win in relief, shutting out Sullivan on five hits in three innings, walking one and striking out two. Starter Anthony Guzzo pitched the first five innings, allowing five runs — one earned — on three hits, walking five and striking out two.

Valley, which was scheduled to play another game Friday night, will take on Hopewell at noon Saturday and Cumberland (N.J.) at 3:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Freeport 14, Morgantown 7 — Corey Schrecengost scored five goals, leading the Yellowjackets to a nonsection victory at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium. Evan Schaffhauser added four goals, and Braith Kiser tallied two for Freeport (3-1), which bounced back from its first loss of the season. Noah Freeman made 11 saves.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.