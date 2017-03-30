Jump in class a challenge for Latrobe girls lacrosse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here are year-by-year records for Latrobe girls lacrosse under coach Kaytie Russo:

For the past four years, the Latrobe girls lacrosse team has been the top team in Division II, Section 1.

Four section titles and four trips to the WPIAL playoffs are evidence of the program's successful run.

But Latrobe, neighboring Hempfield and Indiana face a new challenge in 2017. The trio along with Freeport (Division II, Section 3) and newcomers Norwin and Penn-Trafford were moved into a newly-formed Class AAA (formerly Division I) in Section 2 with Fox Chapel and Shady Side Academy, which have already competed in Division I over the years.

Latrobe already is finding itself in an unfamiliar position, looking up in the standings. The Wildcats, 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the section, opened section competition with losses to Fox Chapel and Shady Side Academy.

Latrobe coach Kaytie Russo said the move to Class AAA will benefit the program in the long run. Instead of the top two teams making the playoffs, the top four teams advance.

“The tougher competition will make us better,” Russo said. “We can already see that from Monday's game against Fox Chapel to Wednesday's game with Shady Side Academy. It's just going to take time for us to adjust. We're being pushed more.”

Latrobe was 12-2 in 2016 and lost leading scorer Jessica Kostic and more the 230 career goals to graduation. Those are big shoes to fill, but Russo is counting on numerous players pick up the scoring slack.

They include juniors Madeleine Stas and Kaylin Kostic and seniors Olivia Gerard, Hayley Halula and Juliana Mills.

“Getting everyone up the speed is important,” Russo said. “The upperclassmen know what they're doing, we just have to get the newcomers going. We're really not playing poorly.”

Senior goalie Abigail Sobota has played well. She made 18 saves against Fox Chapel and 13 against Shady Side Academy.

“Abby has done a great job so far,” Russo said. “She's having a phenomenal year. She had an incredible performance against Fox Chapel.”

Latrobe plays at Shaler in a nonsection game Friday. The Wildcats defeated Baldwin earlier and then fell to Franklin Regional in nonsection play.

Other seniors returning from last year's squad include midfielder Alyssa Daniele; defenders Hannah Cline, Samantha Sarraf and Victoria Rutigliano; and attackers Jordann Lopata and Lauren Goodfellow.

Freshman defender Ainsley Novotny and junior defender Gracie Stynchula also are expected to contribute.

Russo said she's expecting to see improvement throughout the season, which could be bad news for the rest of the teams in the section if Latrobe's recent tradition of success continues.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.