High school scores and schedules for March 30
High schools
Baseball
Thursday's results
Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach tournament
Chagrin Falls, Ohio 6, South Park 5
Peters Township 4, Bishop Watterson, Ohio 3
South Park 6, Bishop Watterson, Ohio 5
Vero Beach tournament
Kings, Ohio 15, Vincentian Academy 1
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 9, Uniontown 6
Armstrong 10, Lincoln 0
Avella 13, Mapletown 6
Avonworth 17, Riverview 0
Baldwin 9, Thomas Jefferson 1
Belle Vernon 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Blackhawk 14, Neshannock 0
Carmichaels 8, West Greene 0
Central Catholic 8, Steel Valley 3
Charleroi 7, Bentworth 1
Clairton at Frazier, ppd.
Cornell 3, Springdale 2
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Franklin Regional at Bethel Park, ppd.
Greensburg Salem 11, Kiski School 4
Hampton 5, Freeport 1
Laurel 6, Mohawk 0
Laurel Highlands 5, Connellsville 1
McGuffey at Trinity, ppd.
McKeesport 12, South Allegheny 2
Mt. Lebanon 2, Seneca Valley 1
New Castle 7, Montour 0
North Allegheny 4, Canon-McMillan 3
Norwin 8, Indiana 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Eden Christian Academy 0
Pine-Richland 1, Hempfield 0
Seton-La Salle 5, Ambridge 2
Sewickley Academy 13, Aliquippa 1
Shaler 5, Kiski Area 4
South Fayette 3, Burrell 0
South Side Beaver 12, Western Beaver 1
Yough 19, Southmoreland 0
District 6
Heritage
United at Purchase Line, ppd.
Friday's schedule
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 3:45 p.m.; Baldwin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Montour, 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Plum, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Trinity at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Mars at Knoch, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Butler, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Westerville North, 8:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Tallmadge, 3 p.m.; Hopewell at Westerville Central, 6 p.m.; South Park vs. Queensbury, Myrtle Beach, 8:30 p.m.; Burrell at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Ellwood City at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Brownsville at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Carrick, 4 p.m.; Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at California, 4:15 p.m.; Brentwood at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Avella, 3:30 p.m.; Northgate at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Union, 4 p.m.; Jeannette at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Monessen at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; Clay-Battelle at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at United, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Section 2
Penn-Trafford 12, Hempfield 8
Class AA
Section 2
Hampton 14, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 4
Section 1
Quaker Valley 7, Chartiers Valley 6
Nonsection
Butler 19, Baldwin 3
Girls
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 14, Peters Township 13
Softball
Thursday's results
Historic Dodgertown tournament at Vero Beach, Fla.
Vincentian Academy at Baraboo, Wisconsin (n)
Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach
Eastlake North, Ohio 4, Upper St. Clair 1
St. Joseph Academy, Ohio 11, Burgettstown 1
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Baldwin 22, Brashear 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 7, Kiski Area 2
Greensburg Salem 8, Woodland Hills 2
Plum at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Armstrong at Gateway, ppd.
Section 2
McKeesport 15, Laurel Highlands 11
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, ppd.
Section 3
Moon 4, Mars 1
Chartiers Valley 13, Hampton 12
West Allegheny 11, Oakland Catholic 0
Class 4A
Section 2
Belle Vernon 9, West Mifflin 0
Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Yough at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Section 3
Ambridge 14, Quaker Valley 3
Beaver 11, Hopewell 6
New Castle 6, Blackhawk 5
Class 2A
Section 3
Frazier 10, Beth-Center 0
Section 4
South Side Beaver 10, Mohawk 2
New Brighton at Laurel, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Union 12, Quigley Catholic 0
Western Beaver 23, Cornell 6
Rochester at Aliquippa, ppd.
Section 2
California 10, Mapletown 9
Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
West Greene at Avella, ppd.
Section 3
Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Riverview 13, Geibel 9
St. Joseph 10, Jeannette 6
Nonsection
Butler at Central Valley, ppd.
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at North Hills, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston 15, Riverside 3
Deer Lakes 16, Northgate 1
Freeport at Knoch, ppd.
Monessen 14, Charleroi 1
Pine-Richland 11, Fox Chapel 3
Seneca Valley 10, Norwin 9
South Allegheny 9, Seton-La Salle 2
South Park 11, North Allegheny 2
Albert Gallatin at Brownsville, ppd.
Brentwood at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Shenango at Ellwood City, ppd.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Springdale at East Allegheny, ppd.
District 6
Nonsection
Saegertown 3, Ligonier Valley 2
Friday's schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
South Fayette at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Springdale at Riverview, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Master's Academy, Fla., 4 p.m.; West Greene at McGuffey, 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Jeannette at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Avella, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Clay-Battelle, 5 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Yough, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Montour at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Albert Gallatin at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Ambridge at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; Central Valley at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Frazier, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Burrell at Plum, 4 p.m.; South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Riverside at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Brentwood at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Laurel at Wilmington, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center at United, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Class AAA
Section 2
Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0
Section 3
Baldwin 5, Shaler 0
Summary
Class AAA
Section 2
Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0
Singles: Sean Vannatta (FR) d. Nishant Patel, 6-1 6-2; Everest Yan (FR) d. Matt Harris, 6-0 6-0; Surya Seth (FR) d. Noah Chough, 6-0 6-0.
Doubles: Vineet Maddurm/Joseph Bonfiglio (FR) d. Nathan Piper/Amrith Chamnarasppa, 7-5 6-0; Frank Simpkins/Joey McGinn (FR) d. Jackson Perry/Braxton Harvey, 6-0 6-0.
Volleyball
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Section 3
Norwin 3, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 0
Latrobe at Gateway (n)
Plum 3, Armstrong 1
Section 2
Butler 3, Shaler 2
Fox Chapel 3, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 0
Peters Township 3, Central Catholic 0
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Beaver County Christian 3, Montour 0
Trinity 3, Hopewell 0
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley (n)
South Park 3, Seton-La Salle 0
City League
Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0
Friday's schedule
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.