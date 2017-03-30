Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedules for March 30

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 10:24 p.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Thursday's results

Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach tournament

Chagrin Falls, Ohio 6, South Park 5

Peters Township 4, Bishop Watterson, Ohio 3

South Park 6, Bishop Watterson, Ohio 5

Vero Beach tournament

Kings, Ohio 15, Vincentian Academy 1

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 9, Uniontown 6

Armstrong 10, Lincoln 0

Avella 13, Mapletown 6

Avonworth 17, Riverview 0

Baldwin 9, Thomas Jefferson 1

Belle Vernon 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Blackhawk 14, Neshannock 0

Carmichaels 8, West Greene 0

Central Catholic 8, Steel Valley 3

Charleroi 7, Bentworth 1

Clairton at Frazier, ppd.

Cornell 3, Springdale 2

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Franklin Regional at Bethel Park, ppd.

Greensburg Salem 11, Kiski School 4

Hampton 5, Freeport 1

Laurel 6, Mohawk 0

Laurel Highlands 5, Connellsville 1

McGuffey at Trinity, ppd.

McKeesport 12, South Allegheny 2

Mt. Lebanon 2, Seneca Valley 1

New Castle 7, Montour 0

North Allegheny 4, Canon-McMillan 3

Norwin 8, Indiana 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, Eden Christian Academy 0

Pine-Richland 1, Hempfield 0

Seton-La Salle 5, Ambridge 2

Sewickley Academy 13, Aliquippa 1

Shaler 5, Kiski Area 4

South Fayette 3, Burrell 0

South Side Beaver 12, Western Beaver 1

Yough 19, Southmoreland 0

District 6

Heritage

United at Purchase Line, ppd.

Friday's schedule

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 3:45 p.m.; Baldwin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Montour, 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Plum, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Trinity at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Mars at Knoch, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Butler, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Westerville North, 8:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Tallmadge, 3 p.m.; Hopewell at Westerville Central, 6 p.m.; South Park vs. Queensbury, Myrtle Beach, 8:30 p.m.; Burrell at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Ellwood City at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Brownsville at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Carrick, 4 p.m.; Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at California, 4:15 p.m.; Brentwood at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Avella, 3:30 p.m.; Northgate at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Union, 4 p.m.; Jeannette at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Monessen at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; Clay-Battelle at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.; Marion Center at United, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Penn-Trafford 12, Hempfield 8

Class AA

Section 2

Hampton 14, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 4

Section 1

Quaker Valley 7, Chartiers Valley 6

Nonsection

Butler 19, Baldwin 3

Girls

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 14, Peters Township 13

Softball

Thursday's results

Historic Dodgertown tournament at Vero Beach, Fla.

Vincentian Academy at Baraboo, Wisconsin (n)

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

Eastlake North, Ohio 4, Upper St. Clair 1

St. Joseph Academy, Ohio 11, Burgettstown 1

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Baldwin 22, Brashear 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 7, Kiski Area 2

Greensburg Salem 8, Woodland Hills 2

Plum at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Armstrong at Gateway, ppd.

Section 2

McKeesport 15, Laurel Highlands 11

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 3

Moon 4, Mars 1

Chartiers Valley 13, Hampton 12

West Allegheny 11, Oakland Catholic 0

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 9, West Mifflin 0

Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Yough at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Section 3

Ambridge 14, Quaker Valley 3

Beaver 11, Hopewell 6

New Castle 6, Blackhawk 5

Class 2A

Section 3

Frazier 10, Beth-Center 0

Section 4

South Side Beaver 10, Mohawk 2

New Brighton at Laurel, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Union 12, Quigley Catholic 0

Western Beaver 23, Cornell 6

Rochester at Aliquippa, ppd.

Section 2

California 10, Mapletown 9

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

West Greene at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Riverview 13, Geibel 9

St. Joseph 10, Jeannette 6

Nonsection

Butler at Central Valley, ppd.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at North Hills, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston 15, Riverside 3

Deer Lakes 16, Northgate 1

Freeport at Knoch, ppd.

Monessen 14, Charleroi 1

Pine-Richland 11, Fox Chapel 3

Seneca Valley 10, Norwin 9

South Allegheny 9, Seton-La Salle 2

South Park 11, North Allegheny 2

Albert Gallatin at Brownsville, ppd.

Brentwood at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Shenango at Ellwood City, ppd.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Springdale at East Allegheny, ppd.

District 6

Nonsection

Saegertown 3, Ligonier Valley 2

Friday's schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

South Fayette at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Springdale at Riverview, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Master's Academy, Fla., 4 p.m.; West Greene at McGuffey, 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Jeannette at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Avella, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Clay-Battelle, 5 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Yough, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Montour at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Albert Gallatin at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Ambridge at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; Central Valley at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Frazier, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Burrell at Plum, 4 p.m.; South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Riverside at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Brentwood at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Laurel at Wilmington, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center at United, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Class AAA

Section 2

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0

Section 3

Baldwin 5, Shaler 0

Summary

Class AAA

Section 2

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0

Singles: Sean Vannatta (FR) d. Nishant Patel, 6-1 6-2; Everest Yan (FR) d. Matt Harris, 6-0 6-0; Surya Seth (FR) d. Noah Chough, 6-0 6-0.

Doubles: Vineet Maddurm/Joseph Bonfiglio (FR) d. Nathan Piper/Amrith Chamnarasppa, 7-5 6-0; Frank Simpkins/Joey McGinn (FR) d. Jackson Perry/Braxton Harvey, 6-0 6-0.

Volleyball

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Section 3

Norwin 3, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 0

Latrobe at Gateway (n)

Plum 3, Armstrong 1

Section 2

Butler 3, Shaler 2

Fox Chapel 3, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 0

Peters Township 3, Central Catholic 0

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Beaver County Christian 3, Montour 0

Trinity 3, Hopewell 0

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley (n)

South Park 3, Seton-La Salle 0

City League

Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0

Friday's schedule

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.