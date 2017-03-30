Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school notebook: Latrobe's Butler adds to track repertoire
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Austin Butler throws the javelin during the Class AAA PIAA track and field championships at Shippensburg University on Saturday, May 28, 2016 in Shippensburg.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jared Kollar (20) pitches with a 4-1 lead over Hempfield in the third inning on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Graham-Sobota Field in Unity Township.

Updated 9 minutes ago

Austin Butler is broadening his horizons in track and field.

The Latrobe senior, fresh off a considerably strong season in basketball — the final chapter in his high school career before he heads off to Holy Cross — has added three more events this spring.

Butler just competed in the javelin last season and had success, placing third in WPIAL Class AAA. But in addition to that event, he'll also throw the shot put and run the triple and long jumps.

“I got a little bored last year, waiting to throw,” Butler said. “I would throw and then just leave to go to AAU. Now that I am done with AAU, I can do more. I am good at shot, but I just throw it. I need to work on my technique. And the triple jump and long jump can help keep me in shape.”

Butler has shown he has a strong arm. He also was Latrobe's quarterback in football.

Field dedication

Norwin will dedicate its new baseball field at 3 p.m. Friday before the Knights host Gateway at 4.

Superintendent William H. Kerr and school board members will be on hand for the ceremony.

The field has an artificial turf infield. The old field was deemed unsafe and could not be used last season because of erosion along the outfield fence. Norwin played its home games at Hempfield Park.

Pole position

Latrobe baseball didn't start the trend, but the Wildcats are upholding it.

“Running poles,” jogging from foul pole to foul pole, is believed to be a good recuperating exercise for pitchers after a long outing. Seniors Ryan Shawley and Jared Kollar both threw complete-game four-hitters this week and both, still in uniform, ran poles long after the game ended.

Kollar, joined by teammate Antonio Noble, ran after a chill had set in after Wednesday's night game against Hempfield at Latrobe, a 13-5 win.

“It's something I have done for years; my dad taught me,” said Kollar, a Seton Hill recruit. “It helps get (lactic) acid out of your arm.”

The drill is to run two “poles” for each inning pitched, so Shawley and Kollar were set to run 14 after the game — and more the next day.

“Jared runs all the time, even when he doesn't pitch,” Latrobe coach Matt Basciano said.

Kollar said staying sharp has allowed the deep Wildcats pitching staff to get ahead of batters early.

“Shawley had 21 of 26 first-strike pitches,” he said. “I had 25 of 28. It means something.”

Southmoreland recruits

Southmoreland's Vinny Keffer and Mikayla Rhodes gave verbal commitments to run track and field at Penn State Fayette.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

